Menu

Philippe FORTIN

PLEURTUIT

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Pleurtuit

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Faurecia - Superviseur

    2006 - maintenant

Formations

  • Gaston Lesnard (Laval)

    Laval 1984 - 1986