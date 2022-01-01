Retail
Philippe GAILLARD
Philippe GAILLARD
GRENOBLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
KUDETA
- Directeur
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Grenoble
1985 - 1988
ESC Grenoble
Grenoble
1985 - 1985
Marketing
Réseau
Cécile CLAUD
Christel SCHNEIDER
Christophe GERNIGON
Gilles GAILLARD
Luc HERCHIN
Patrice CASSE
Véronique KIEDROWSKI