Philippe GATIGNON
Philippe GATIGNON
Guyancourt
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SOGEFI Air & Cooling
- Métrologue
Guyancourt
2012 - maintenant
MARK IV systèmes moteur
- Métrologue
2004 - 2012
MGI COUTIER
- Technicien Métrologie
Champfromier
2000 - 2004
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
