Philippe GAULTIER

LYON

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Vertiv Australia - Senior Indutrial Application Engineer

    2016 - maintenant Development of the Industrial portfolio in Australia for the Industrial vertical.
    Involvement :
    -Pre-sales
    -Project Management (project under 800k$
    -Technical support
    -Expert on batteries

    Specialized in Oil and Gas and Rail Application

  • Emerson Network Power - Senior Industrial Application Engineer (AUSTRALIA)

    Chassieu 2012 - 2016 Development of the Industrial portfolio in Australia for the Industrial vertical.
    Involvement :
    -Pre-sales
    -Project Management (project under 800k$
    -Technical support
    -Expert on batteries

  • Emerson Network Power - Industrial Application Engineer

    Chassieu 2010 - 2012

  • CHLORIDE INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS - Pre-Sales Engineer

    2008 - 2012

  • CHLORIDE INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS - Platform technicien

    2007 - 2008

Formations

  • University Of The West Of England (Bristol)

    Bristol 2003 - 2006 Music System Engineering - Opt : Energy Power Supply Mention 2/2

    Music System Engineering

  • Lycée Saint Etienne

    Cesson Sevigne 2001 - 2003 Electrotechnique

  • Lycée Jeanne D'Arc

    Vitre 1997 - 2001 Bac STI Electrotechnique

