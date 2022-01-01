Philippe GAULTIER

Vertiv Australia
- Senior Indutrial Application Engineer
2016 - maintenantDevelopment of the Industrial portfolio in Australia for the Industrial vertical.
Involvement :
-Pre-sales
-Project Management (project under 800k$
-Technical support
-Expert on batteries
Specialized in Oil and Gas and Rail Application
Emerson Network Power
- Senior Industrial Application Engineer (AUSTRALIA)
Chassieu2012 - 2016Development of the Industrial portfolio in Australia for the Industrial vertical.
Emerson Network Power
- Industrial Application Engineer
Chassieu2010 - 2012
CHLORIDE INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS
- Pre-Sales Engineer
2008 - 2012
CHLORIDE INDUSTRIAL SYSTEMS
- Platform technicien
2007 - 2008
Formations
University Of The West Of England (Bristol)
Bristol2003 - 2006Music System Engineering - Opt : Energy Power Supply Mention 2/2