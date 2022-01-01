Philippe GAUVRY

-
Airbus
- Project manager
Blagnac
2013 - maintenant
Project Manager in Quality Procurement
Accountable for Business Requirements cascaded down the supply chain
-
Airbus
- Business Improvement
Blagnac
2009 - 2013
Procurement SC&Q, Materials & Parts
Supporting Supply Chain & Quality teams in improving Processes, Methods & Tools
-
Airbus
- Supplier Development
Blagnac
2006 - 2009
Procurement SC&Q Equipment & Systems
Supply Chain development on A400M & A350XWB, for some US based suppliers
-
Technofan
- Responsable Logistique
PARIS
2001 - 2006
Responsible for the supplying, the receiving area, the warehouses and the shipping
-
Latécoère
- Responsable Approvisionnements
Toulouse
1995 - 2001
Responsable des approvisionnement pour la branche aérostructure