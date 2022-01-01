Menu

Philippe GAUVRY

Blagnac

Entreprises

  • Airbus - Project manager

    Blagnac 2013 - maintenant Project Manager in Quality Procurement
    Accountable for Business Requirements cascaded down the supply chain

  • Airbus - Business Improvement

    Blagnac 2009 - 2013 Procurement SC&Q, Materials & Parts
    Supporting Supply Chain & Quality teams in improving Processes, Methods & Tools

  • Airbus - Supplier Development

    Blagnac 2006 - 2009 Procurement SC&Q Equipment & Systems
    Supply Chain development on A400M & A350XWB, for some US based suppliers

  • Technofan - Responsable Logistique

    PARIS 2001 - 2006 Responsible for the supplying, the receiving area, the warehouses and the shipping

  • Latécoère - Responsable Approvisionnements

    Toulouse 1995 - 2001 Responsable des approvisionnement pour la branche aérostructure

Formations

