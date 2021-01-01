-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.philippe-guitteny.okje.xyz
-
Tensilica
- Technical Sales Manager
2004 - 2007
Based in UK, Headquarters in US
Pre-IPO company who got created 10 years ago.
Configurable and extensible processor IP for SOC
In charge of customers in Europe, Managing accounts in South of Europe.
-
Cyberview Technology Limited
- HW Manager
2000 - 2004
Based in London, UK
Start up company that became public in July 2005 and got acquired by IGT in 2007, leader in Downloadable Server Based Distributed Gaming Systems.
-
LSI LOGIC,
- SENIOR ASIC DESIGNER
1998 - 2000
Based in UK, Headquarters in US
Set top boxes, SOC for Digital TV and DVD players
-
STMicroelectronics
- ASIC DESIGN ENGINEER
1995 - 1998
DSP (MMDSP, Nomadik), Audio (MPEG2/MP3/Dolby AC3) and Multimedia SOC designs.