Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe KLEBER
Ajouter
Philippe KLEBER
VANDOEUVRE LES NANCY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SSI SERVICE
- Responsable d'agence
2018 - maintenant
DEKRA Industrial
- Responsable commercial
Limoges
2017 - 2018
DRAGER SAFETY FRANCE
- Chef de Marché
Strasbourg
2014 - 2015
DRAGER SAFETY FRANCE
- Chef de produits
Strasbourg
2013 - 2014
Chubb France
- Chef de produits
CERGY
2010 - 2013
Chubb France
- Commercial Grands Comptes
CERGY
2000 - 2010
Formations
Institution Saint Joseph
Laxou
1991 - 1994
Lycée Saint Joseph INSTITUTION SAINT-JOSEPH
Laxou
1988 - 1994
ELECTROTECHNIQUE
Réseau
André HUYSENTRUIT
Carole FORTIER
Eric LOEUIL
Jean-Luc LE GOFF
Jean-Michel FERREIRA
Olivier JUNG
Pierre BECK
Regis MARTIN
Thierry LIMENTOUR
William POUTIER