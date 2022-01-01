Philippe LAVAL

Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Environnement
International
Entreprises
APAIA
- Co-Founder
2018 - maintenantApaia uses data science to optimise operation of water and wastewater treatment plants. We are building an Asset Performance Management (APM) system for the whole plant, leveraging existing sensor data to boost operational performance. Building on a deep understanding of the plants' technology and operations, the solution adds the power of modern data analytics to complete the 21st-century data-enabled water plant.
RWL Water - Fluence (New York)
- Directeur des opérations (Chief Operations Officer)
2014 - 2018
Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (Antony FR & Marlow GB)
- Directeur Général, Industrial Outsourcing, Europe & Turquie
2010 - 2014
Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (Chicago, USA; Sao Paulo, Brésil)
- Directeur Général, Solutions Industrielles, Amériques
2007 - 2010
Veolia Water North America (Houston USA)
- Directeur Général
2005 - 2007
United Water International (Adelaide AU)
- Président Directeur Général
2002 - 2005
Veolia Water (Rouen)
- Directeur de centre opérationnel
1999 - 2002
Veolia Water (Londres GB)
- Directeur de projets
1996 - 1999
North Surrey water (Staines GB)
- Directeur Technique
1994 - 1996
General Utilities Projects (Veolia Water) (Watford, GB)
- Directeur des Etudes Stratégiques
1992 - 1994
Veolia Water (Lyon)
- Ingénieur d'Etudes
1989 - 1992
USSI Ingénierie (AREVA) (Marcoule)
- Ingénieur de mise en route