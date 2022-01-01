Menu

Philippe LAVAL

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Environnement
International

Entreprises

  • APAIA - Co-Founder

    2018 - maintenant Apaia uses data science to optimise operation of water and wastewater treatment plants. We are building an Asset Performance Management (APM) system for the whole plant, leveraging existing sensor data to boost operational performance. Building on a deep understanding of the plants' technology and operations, the solution adds the power of modern data analytics to complete the 21st-century data-enabled water plant.

  • RWL Water - Fluence (New York) - Directeur des opérations (Chief Operations Officer)

    2014 - 2018

  • Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (Antony FR & Marlow GB) - Directeur Général, Industrial Outsourcing, Europe & Turquie

    2010 - 2014

  • Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (Chicago, USA; Sao Paulo, Brésil) - Directeur Général, Solutions Industrielles, Amériques

    2007 - 2010

  • Veolia Water North America (Houston USA) - Directeur Général

    2005 - 2007

  • United Water International (Adelaide AU) - Président Directeur Général

    2002 - 2005

  • Veolia Water (Rouen) - Directeur de centre opérationnel

    1999 - 2002

  • Veolia Water (Londres GB) - Directeur de projets

    1996 - 1999

  • North Surrey water (Staines GB) - Directeur Technique

    1994 - 1996

  • General Utilities Projects (Veolia Water) (Watford, GB) - Directeur des Etudes Stratégiques

    1992 - 1994

  • Veolia Water (Lyon) - Ingénieur d'Etudes

    1989 - 1992

  • USSI Ingénierie (AREVA) (Marcoule) - Ingénieur de mise en route

    1988 - 1989

Formations

