Philippe LIEVYNS

  • directeur logistique
  • IBA
OTTIGNIES LOUVAIN LA NEUVE (LOUVAIN LA NEUVE)

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IBA - Directeur logistique

    Contrôle de gestion | OTTIGNIES LOUVAIN LA NEUVE (LOUVAIN LA NEUVE) 2007 - 2008

  • smith and nephew

    BRUXELLES 1981 - 2004

Formations

  • BAC philosophie-lettre, 3 LV

    LOUVAIN LA NEUVE 1980 - 1983

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel