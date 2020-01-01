Philippe MORELL

La révolution digitale présente de formidables opportunités de développement commercial et de création de valeur. La crise économique est un catalyseur des transformations nécessaires, pour la survie des acteurs actuels et pour le développement des nouveaux géants de demain. Mon projet professionnel est animé par la connaissances des usages des utilisateurs, afin de rendre des innovations profitables et utiles aux organisations. J'ai beaucoup d'intérêt pour les sujets de télémédecine, vidéo-sécurité, outils collaboratifs ToIP, transport, big-data, objets communicants.



The digital revolution holds tremendous opportunities for business development and value creation. The economic crisis is a catalyst for transformation necessary for the survival of the current players and the development of new giants of tomorrow. My professional project is driven by the knowledge of the uses of users, in order to make profitable and useful to organizations innovations. I have a lot of interest in the topics of telemedicine, video security, VoIP collaborative tools, transportation, big-data, communicating objects.



Mes compétences :

Management équipe multi compétences, multi-sites

Construction et animation d'ecosystemes

Telecommunications Services et Usages

Salesforce.com / Base CRM

Prospection commerciale

Cloud computing / saas

Fidélisation client