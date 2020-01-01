Menu

Philippe MORELL

Montpellier

En résumé

La révolution digitale présente de formidables opportunités de développement commercial et de création de valeur. La crise économique est un catalyseur des transformations nécessaires, pour la survie des acteurs actuels et pour le développement des nouveaux géants de demain. Mon projet professionnel est animé par la connaissances des usages des utilisateurs, afin de rendre des innovations profitables et utiles aux organisations. J'ai beaucoup d'intérêt pour les sujets de télémédecine, vidéo-sécurité, outils collaboratifs ToIP, transport, big-data, objets communicants.

The digital revolution holds tremendous opportunities for business development and value creation. The economic crisis is a catalyst for transformation necessary for the survival of the current players and the development of new giants of tomorrow. My professional project is driven by the knowledge of the uses of users, in order to make profitable and useful to organizations innovations. I have a lot of interest in the topics of telemedicine, video security, VoIP collaborative tools, transportation, big-data, communicating objects.

Mes compétences :
Management équipe multi compétences, multi-sites
Construction et animation d'ecosystemes
Telecommunications Services et Usages
Salesforce.com / Base CRM
Prospection commerciale
Cloud computing / saas
Fidélisation client

Entreprises

  • Web Geo Services - Key account manager

    Montpellier 2014 - maintenant

  • SFR Business Team - Responsable d'agence commerciale

    Saint-Denis 2009 - 2014 Animation d'une équipe commerciale dédiée à la vente directe auprès des Grandes Entreprises de la Région Centre et du Poitou, ainsi que des collectivités locales de la Région Centre

  • Neuf Cegetel - Directeur d'agence commerciale

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2009 Management d'une équipe en charge de la commercialisation des services auprès des grandes entreprises des régions Poitou-Charentes et Limousin

  • Neuf Cegetel - Directeur d'agence

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2005 recrutement, formation, accompagnement d’ingénieurs commerciaux en charge de PME-PMI du Poitou-Charentes

  • Neuf telecom - Ingénieur commercial Grands Comptes

    2001 - 2004

  • Kaptech - Ingénieur commercial

    1999 - 2001 commercialisation des services auprès des entreprises
    Paris et Seine&Marne, puis Poitiers

  • ACTION SERVICE CONSEIL - Gérant

    1996 - 1999 Consultant en développement commercial, spécialiste des transformations numériques

