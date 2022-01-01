Menu

Philippe MORENO

  • Matisa sa
  • Technical writer

Lausanne

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Technical Writing
Technical Documentation
Adobe Acrobat
Technical Communication
Software Documentation
Online Help
FrameMaker
Solidworks Composer
Camtasia

Entreprises

  • Matisa sa - Technical writer

    Communication | Lausanne 2019 - maintenant

  • Bosch Packaging Technology - Senior Technical Writer

    2011 - maintenant With Adobe InDesign and based on SAP extractions, create the machine documentation compliant with the European Instructions.
    By means of SolidWorks Composer, create the BOMs in 3D animated views.
    With Camtasia Studio 8.4, create videos to illustrate the maintenance procedures.
    Create online help for the HMI to set up the robots (concepts, parameters...)
    With Confluence, manage Wiki documentation.
    Ensure that the deliverables are translated for the target countries.
    Rely on scripting (JS, VBS) to alleviate critical steps in the documentation workflow.

  • KOLLMORGEN (Danaher Motion SA) - Senior Technical Writer

    2007 - 2011 MadCap Advanced Developer for Flare V6

  • Kudelski Group - Technical Writer

    Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne 2000 - 2007

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne maintenant

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :