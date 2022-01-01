Philippe MORENO

2011 - maintenantWith Adobe InDesign and based on SAP extractions, create the machine documentation compliant with the European Instructions.
By means of SolidWorks Composer, create the BOMs in 3D animated views.
With Camtasia Studio 8.4, create videos to illustrate the maintenance procedures.
Create online help for the HMI to set up the robots (concepts, parameters...)
With Confluence, manage Wiki documentation.
Ensure that the deliverables are translated for the target countries.
Rely on scripting (JS, VBS) to alleviate critical steps in the documentation workflow.