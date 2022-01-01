Philippe OSMAN

MUSIQUES PUBLICITAIRES:
AEROPORT DE PARIS « Le monde entier est notre invité »
AOL « Illimité »
BADOIT « Cendrillon »
BADOIT « Le couple »
BOUYGUES « Octopussy »
CELIO
CNP
L’EQUIPE
FERRERO Mondial 2002 « Ensembles pour gagner »
FRISKIES « Everest »
GATORADE 2008
GAULOISE « Gauloise blonde »
GIVENCHY « Very irresistible »
KINDER PINGUI
KNOR « Ligne gym »
MAILLE « L’artichaut »
MELLER « Le commandant »
MOULINEX « Cindy »
MINIDOU « Minidou vous présente
NOOS 2003 Identité sonore
PRESIDENT "Le déjeuner"
PRESIDENT "Un jour comme les autres" 2013
SCHWARZKOPFF « Soyance »
SUPERCROIX « Le fleuriste »
TENA « For men »
TENA « Candy »
WOLKS WAGEN PASSAT « Les Yatch »
WOLKS WAGEN GOLF « Cartomancienne »
WOLKS WAGEN POLO «Question sans réponse »
WOLKS WAGEN POLO « Spa »
MUSIQUES DE FILMS : CINEMA - TELEVISION - INSTITUTIONNEL
"COREXIT:LE REMEDE MAUDIT" Composition et arrangements.52MN 2014
"LE BUSINESS DES MIGRANTS" Composition et arrangements 52MN 2015
« HYENES » de Djibril DIOP - B.O. Film – Arrangements et réalisation
« VERAZ » B.O. Film - Arrangements et réalisation
« EXTREME LIMITE » - B.O. Série TV
« MELO » d’Alain Resnay - B.O. Film - Réalisation et arrangement des compositions de Philippe Gérard
« ANPE » Institutionnel & identité sonore
"Astérix et ObélixMission Cléopâtre" Arrangement/réalisation de"TI AMO" générique de fin
« LES ENFANTS DE JOHN » - B.O. Série TV
« NOOS » Portail, jingle et habillages
TV BREIZ – Habillages, jingle, générique
« LA GRANDE RECRE » – Film institutionnel, habillages, jingle
FESTIVAL « Juste pour rire » Jingle : arrangements et réalisation
« CARTIER Lunettes » Composition et arrangements pour le film institutionnel
« AEROPORT DE PARIS » - Institutionnel et habillages
« Asterix et Obelix » – Arrangement/réalisation du jingle
« ENSEMBLE POUR GAGNER » – Habillages Mondial 2002
"ENTRE NOUS" 52MN :Musique du documentaire sur Guy Bedos
"UN JOUR SANS" musique du court-métrage de Yzabel Dzisky
