Philippe SABOT

- Strong experience in emerging markets Regulatory affairs (BRIC, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Russia, Middle-East, Africa)

- 13 years experience of Regulatory Affairs: Successful track record of obtaining regulatory approvals in geographical area of responsibility within agreed timelines

- 10 years experience within Industrial Operations (vaccines production and control)

- 3 years experience in Avian vaccines development

- In depth knowledge of various functions of Animal Health company and geographies, including expatriation to Singapore (5 years)

- Building very good relationships in a multicultural environnement

- Strong ability to make people work together



Mes compétences :

Leadership

Management

Affaires internationales

Affaires réglementaires