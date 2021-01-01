Menu

Philippe SABOT

LYON

En résumé

- Strong experience in emerging markets Regulatory affairs (BRIC, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Russia, Middle-East, Africa)
- 13 years experience of Regulatory Affairs: Successful track record of obtaining regulatory approvals in geographical area of responsibility within agreed timelines
- 10 years experience within Industrial Operations (vaccines production and control)
- 3 years experience in Avian vaccines development
- In depth knowledge of various functions of Animal Health company and geographies, including expatriation to Singapore (5 years)
- Building very good relationships in a multicultural environnement
- Strong ability to make people work together

Mes compétences :
Leadership
Management
Affaires internationales
Affaires réglementaires

Entreprises

  • International Aliance for Biologicals Standardization - Executive Director, IABS

    2019 - maintenant

  • Animal Health Industry leader - Regulatory Affairs Director

    2005 - maintenant Provide leadership for regulatory Affairs activities for pharmaceutical and biological products for International countries:
    Middle-East, Africa, RUSSIA and CIS countries, and past assignement included Japan, Australia, China, Canada and Brazil.

Formations

  • INSA TOULOUSE (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 1994 - 1996 GBA

