Philippe SABOT

- Strong experience in emerging markets Regulatory affairs (BRIC, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Russia, Middle-East, Africa)
- 13 years experience of Regulatory Affairs: Successful track record of obtaining regulatory approvals in geographical area of responsibility within agreed timelines
- 10 years experience within Industrial Operations (vaccines production and control)
- 3 years experience in Avian vaccines development
- In depth knowledge of various functions of Animal Health company and geographies, including expatriation to Singapore (5 years)
- Building very good relationships in a multicultural environnement
- Strong ability to make people work together
Mes compétences :
Leadership
Management
Affaires internationales
Affaires réglementaires