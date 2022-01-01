Menu

Philippot ALEX

  • Youna
  • Co Founder

Paris

En résumé

Youna empowers employees to easily book online Meetings & Events Services. Bringing greater value to the procurement function within corporate enterprises and sales function within third suppliers.

https://www.tendancehotellerie.fr/articles-breves/communique-de-presse/11216-article/start-up-youreventmanager-le-village-by-ca

http://www.jaimelesstartups.fr/news/youreventmanager-le-village-by-ca/

https://youna.co/

Entreprises

  • Youna - Co Founder

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2019 - maintenant Youna empowers employees to easily book online Meetings & Events Services. Bringing greater value to the procurement function within corporate enterprises and sales function within third suppliers
    https://youna.co/

  • American Express Global Business Travel - Senior Manager Global Business Development & Strategy EMEA

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2016 - 2018 Developping innovative strategies to support client's needs and optimize their meetings & events spend.

    Developping high level relationship with key clients
    Working on regional and global level
    Deal captain for global bids
    Set up customized solutions
    SMMP (Stategic Meetings Management Progamm)

  • Agence Fullcolors - Managing Partner

    2009 - 2016 • Assess specific client needs and create event experiences while helping our clients build strong business connections with their target audience
    • Implementing innovative solutions to optimize ROI : event application, live survey, live streaming, social networks, registration website etc.

  • ORECA - Account Manager

    Signes 2007 - 2009
    • Respond to RFPs (product launch, incentives, F1 activation programs)
    • Design & implementation of the Oreca Team hospitality program at 24h of Le Mans
    • Daily relationship with clients

  • Agence Delem - Account Manager

    2006 - 2007 • Establishment of brands alliances through communication campaigns
    • Daily relationship with clients
    • Budget management & reporting

  • SMG - Barcelone - Espagne - Sales Manager

    2003 - 2005

  • Sport Marketing Consulting - Monaco - Sales Manager & Marketing

    2000 - 2002 Sport Marketing Agency

  • Youthstream - Madeira - Sales & Marketing Manager

    1998 - 2000 Youthstream is the company that manages the exclusive television, marketing and promotional world wide rights of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

  • Dorna Sports - Barcelone - Espagne - Sponsorship Manager

    1996 - 1998 Dorna Sports is the exclusive commercial and television rights holder of the FIM Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGPTM), along with the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, FIM CEV Repsol, Red Bull MotoGPTM Rookies Cup, Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup y British Talent Cup.

  • Frost & Sullivan - Londres - UK - Sales Executive

    1995 - 1996 Frost & Sullivan is a growth partnership company focused on helping our clients achieve transformational growth as they are impacted by an economic environment dominated by accelerating change, driven by disruptive technologies, mega trends, and new business models.
    Our client's growth is achieved through the integration of these three value propositions:

Formations

