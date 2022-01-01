Philippot ALEX

-
Youna
- Co Founder
Autre | Paris (75000)
2019 - maintenant
Youna empowers employees to easily book online Meetings & Events Services. Bringing greater value to the procurement function within corporate enterprises and sales function within third suppliers
https://youna.co/
-
American Express Global Business Travel
- Senior Manager Global Business Development & Strategy EMEA
RUEIL MALMAISON
2016 - 2018
Developping innovative strategies to support client's needs and optimize their meetings & events spend.
Developping high level relationship with key clients
Working on regional and global level
Deal captain for global bids
Set up customized solutions
SMMP (Stategic Meetings Management Progamm)
-
Agence Fullcolors
- Managing Partner
2009 - 2016
• Assess specific client needs and create event experiences while helping our clients build strong business connections with their target audience
• Implementing innovative solutions to optimize ROI : event application, live survey, live streaming, social networks, registration website etc.
-
ORECA
- Account Manager
Signes
2007 - 2009
• Respond to RFPs (product launch, incentives, F1 activation programs)
• Design & implementation of the Oreca Team hospitality program at 24h of Le Mans
• Daily relationship with clients
-
Agence Delem
- Account Manager
2006 - 2007
• Establishment of brands alliances through communication campaigns
• Daily relationship with clients
• Budget management & reporting
-
SMG - Barcelone - Espagne
- Sales Manager
2003 - 2005
-
Sport Marketing Consulting - Monaco
- Sales Manager & Marketing
2000 - 2002
Sport Marketing Agency
-
Youthstream - Madeira
- Sales & Marketing Manager
1998 - 2000
Youthstream is the company that manages the exclusive television, marketing and promotional world wide rights of the FIM Motocross World Championship.
-
Dorna Sports - Barcelone - Espagne
- Sponsorship Manager
1996 - 1998
Dorna Sports is the exclusive commercial and television rights holder of the FIM Road Racing World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGPTM), along with the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, FIM CEV Repsol, Red Bull MotoGPTM Rookies Cup, Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup y British Talent Cup.
-
Frost & Sullivan - Londres - UK
- Sales Executive
1995 - 1996
Frost & Sullivan is a growth partnership company focused on helping our clients achieve transformational growth as they are impacted by an economic environment dominated by accelerating change, driven by disruptive technologies, mega trends, and new business models.
Our client's growth is achieved through the integration of these three value propositions: