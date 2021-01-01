Menu

Pierre BOUDEY

BENON

En résumé

After 27 years of work experience in consolidation (Gascogne Group, wood/paper/packaging industry), audit (Ernst&Young, 3 years), banking (consolidation, 4 years at Société Générale Group (FIMAT Group, FIMAT INTERNATIONAL BANQUE Paris, Intl.financial & commodities derivatives), automobile&truck retail.&repair (4 years financial controller/ SAVIA Mercedes dealer, CICA Group, Jardine Motors Group Hong-Kong), and Insurance (over 18 years at Inter-Mutuelles Assistance, accounting manager and financial controller), I still believe in honesty, rectitude, willpower, personal commitment, single standard of morality.
Fields of expertise and passion:
Team management, process and systems implementation, accounting and tax regulation, Solvency 2 and insurance & banking capital adequacy regulation. Highly literate in sociology of the organizations. Highly computer-literate, agile in complex and rapidly-changing environments, I have successfully animated multi-site project teams within Groups of various sizes in international or local (sometimes rural) context, successfully used my bilingual French/English skills.
Consolidation has always been my favorite accounting field of expertise due to the helicopter view plus he technical aspects which I have loved to make accessible to the Board of Directors. My expertise and developer skills in MS Excel and Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) & SAP GUI automation, have been successful in adapting to various situations, and lately for the capital adequacy of IMA Group business plan taking the Solvency2 Directive Pillar I aspects. Flexible, I have also developed a multi-cultural sensibility, and have proved my high level planning capacities under high pressure and tight deadlines including for fast-close projects. I have always been selected for the big files, with high analysis/synthesis and problem-solving capacities.

Mes compétences :
Audit
Visual Basic
SAP
Oracle
Microsoft Excel
International Financial Reporting
IBM AS400 Hardware
ACESS
Gestion budgétaire
Management
Solvency 2
Fiscalité
Business strategy

Entreprises

  • Groupe INTER-MUTUELLES ASSISTANCE - Contrôleur Financier

    2015 - maintenant . mise en place des contrôles de second niveau (inter-cycles)
    . analyse de la formation des résultats mensuels des sociétés d'assurances France
    . co-responsable du chantier comptabilité générale du projet fast-close sur un périmètre national et international
    . maintenance du Plan Comptable Opérationnel du référentiel SAP

  • Groupe INTER-MUTUELLES ASSISTANCE - Responsable comptabilité générale

    2002 - 2015 Leader sur le marché de l'assistance (2300 collaborateurs en France, UK, Benelux, Allemagne, Italie, Espagne, Portugal, Maroc), le Groupe Inter Mutuelles Assistance protège 44 millions de personnes pour leur apporter assistance humaine, médicale et technique.
    J'encadre une équipe de 10 à 13 comptables. Clôtures mensuelles sur plusieurs sociétés dont 2 sociétés d'assurances.
    J'anime des projets en contexte international : Solvency2, optimisation des processus inter-compagnies, migration de logiciels. Optimisation des paiements internationaux en relation avec les banques (y compris SEPA & prélèvements).
    J'anime des groupes de travail en équipe transverse sur des actions de recouvrement, de refonte de process (dématérialisation & workflow), de documentation des process, de passage à de nouvelles réglementations (actifs : CRC2002-10, IFRS) et à la mise en place de nouvelles procédures. Je définis et suis des indicateurs. Je participe à la veille technique et à l'accompagnement des filiales étrangères (auto-liquidation TVA, réglementation des assurances, paramétrage informatique & comptable).
    Je suis key user sur le projet de migration vers SAP, puis responsable du Domaine Ventes de la seconde partie du projet.

  • SAVIA et SOLOVI, Groupe CICA (Jardines Int.l Motors puis PGA) - Contrôleur administratif et financier

    1999 - 2002 Structure de 160 personnes sur 3 départements (16, 17, 79). Responsabilités :
    ressources humaines, juridique (contentieux TGI/Prud'homme + législation professionnelle), déclarations sociales et fiscales, intéressement, moyens généraux, assurances, clôture comptable complète mensuelle (2 sociétés) à J+4 déclinée par site à J+10. Budget annuel par activité et par site (avec les responsables d'activités pour les impliquer), reporting Groupe normes IAS.
    Mise en place de l'externalisation de l'informatique en 2002. Encadrement d'une équipe administrative de 20 employés.
    Report direct à la Direction. Réorganisation administrative et opérationnelle liée au passage au 35 heures.
    Gestion de 2 contrôles fiscaux dont 1 contrôle Direction des Vérification Nationales et Internationales (DVNI).
    Gestion du plan de restructuration et licenciements économiques (40 mouvements).

  • Groupe FIMAT, FIMAT INTERNATIONAL BANQUE, Groupe SOCIETE GENERALE - Responsable consolidation

    1995 - 1999 Production, contrôle et analyse des comptes consolidés mensuels à J+10 publiés annuellement..
    Assistance des 26 filiales en anglais; création d'un reporting spécifique normes IAS. Collaboration permanente avec les équipes audit interne et juridique & fiscale, notamment sous la forme de missions en filiale (UK).

  • ERNST&YOUNG - Auditeur

    1993 - 1995 Rattachement au bureau de Bordeaux (20 collaborateurs) avec plus de 60% en déplacement sur toute la France.
    Aussi: audits d'acquisition & missions de conseil/assistance: stocks, suivi des marges, trésorerie, immobilisations, comptabilité analytique. Responsabilités accrues & accélérées du fait de la taille de la structure.

    LANGUES
    . Bilingue Français/Anglais, Cambridge Proficiency, TOEFL, GMAT ; séjours USA/Irlande/GB ,

Formations

Réseau