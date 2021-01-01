Pierre BOUDEY

After 27 years of work experience in consolidation (Gascogne Group, wood/paper/packaging industry), audit (Ernst&Young, 3 years), banking (consolidation, 4 years at Société Générale Group (FIMAT Group, FIMAT INTERNATIONAL BANQUE Paris, Intl.financial & commodities derivatives), automobile&truck retail.&repair (4 years financial controller/ SAVIA Mercedes dealer, CICA Group, Jardine Motors Group Hong-Kong), and Insurance (over 18 years at Inter-Mutuelles Assistance, accounting manager and financial controller), I still believe in honesty, rectitude, willpower, personal commitment, single standard of morality.

Fields of expertise and passion:

Team management, process and systems implementation, accounting and tax regulation, Solvency 2 and insurance & banking capital adequacy regulation. Highly literate in sociology of the organizations. Highly computer-literate, agile in complex and rapidly-changing environments, I have successfully animated multi-site project teams within Groups of various sizes in international or local (sometimes rural) context, successfully used my bilingual French/English skills.

Consolidation has always been my favorite accounting field of expertise due to the helicopter view plus he technical aspects which I have loved to make accessible to the Board of Directors. My expertise and developer skills in MS Excel and Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) & SAP GUI automation, have been successful in adapting to various situations, and lately for the capital adequacy of IMA Group business plan taking the Solvency2 Directive Pillar I aspects. Flexible, I have also developed a multi-cultural sensibility, and have proved my high level planning capacities under high pressure and tight deadlines including for fast-close projects. I have always been selected for the big files, with high analysis/synthesis and problem-solving capacities.



Mes compétences :

Audit

Visual Basic

SAP

Oracle

Microsoft Excel

International Financial Reporting

IBM AS400 Hardware

ACESS

Gestion budgétaire

Management

Solvency 2

Fiscalité

Business strategy