Pierre CHAPON

-
The Boston Consulting Group, London
- Chef de projet
2013 - maintenant
-
Boston Consulting Group, London
- Consultant
2012 - 2013
-
Boston Consulting Group, Paris
- Consultant
2009 - 2012
- Development of software support and service approach for a major aircraft manufacturer
- Development of a group timber strategy for non-food retailer (Main focus on UK and France): understanding client sales trends, value chain shifts and supply/demand influences to 2020
- Set-up of a cross-country structure for retail banking Operation for leading European financial institution
- Adaptation of business model and design of route to market strategy in beer industry
- Participation to post-merger integration of two banks in Turkey
- Development of affluent banking approach (5 countriesin scope), from strategic orientations to business cases and implementation preparation
- Preparation of strategic due diligence in air ticketdistribution industry
- Development of 3 year innovation plan for a telecommunication operator
- Review of maintenance purchasing policy for leading European Airline
-
Lycée Sainte Geneviève
- Mathematics oral examiner
PARIS
2006 - 2008
Preparation of students to competitive entrance examination for the leading French scientific universities (Grandes Ecoles)
-
BSPP, Paris Fire Department
- Aspirant, Head of First aid ambulance
2005 - 2006