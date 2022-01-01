Menu

Pierre CHAPON

PARIS

Entreprises

  • The Boston Consulting Group, London - Chef de projet

    2013 - maintenant

  • Boston Consulting Group, London - Consultant

    2012 - 2013

  • Boston Consulting Group, Paris - Consultant

    2009 - 2012 - Development of software support and service approach for a major aircraft manufacturer

    - Development of a group timber strategy for non-food retailer (Main focus on UK and France): understanding client sales trends, value chain shifts and supply/demand influences to 2020

    - Set-up of a cross-country structure for retail banking Operation for leading European financial institution

    - Adaptation of business model and design of route to market strategy in beer industry

    - Participation to post-merger integration of two banks in Turkey

    - Development of affluent banking approach (5 countriesin scope), from strategic orientations to business cases and implementation preparation

    - Preparation of strategic due diligence in air ticketdistribution industry

    - Development of 3 year innovation plan for a telecommunication operator

    - Review of maintenance purchasing policy for leading European Airline

  • Lycée Sainte Geneviève - Mathematics oral examiner

    PARIS 2006 - 2008 Preparation of students to competitive entrance examination for the leading French scientific universities (Grandes Ecoles)

  • BSPP, Paris Fire Department - Aspirant, Head of First aid ambulance

    2005 - 2006

Formations

  • Escuela Tecnica Superior De Ingenieros Industriales (Madrid)

    Madrid 2008 - 2009 Industrial Engineering

    Double diploma

  • Ecole Polytechnique

    Palaiseau 2005 - 2008

