Pierre-David BOURGEOIS

Engineer with broad experience in all aspects of Strategic sourcing, supplier management, LCC sourcing and supply chain. Particularly interested in implementing purchasing strategy local and global. Medical field knowledge in processes validation, methods and industrialization

Specialties



Management in the fields of Health care, Industry and packaging.

My personal specialties are Supplier Relationship Management (SRM, eSourcing, eRFI, eRFP, eRFQ, eRFx, eAuction, eProcurement, Western and Eastern EU sourcing, Low Cost Country sourcing, China, Far East,), Supply Chain Management (SCM) & Logistics, Lean tool implementation and key manufacturing processes validation.



Mes compétences :

Sourcing en Chine

Sourcing international

Supply chain management

Procurement strategy and policies