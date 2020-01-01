Menu

Pierre-David BOURGEOIS

GRANDSON

En résumé

Engineer with broad experience in all aspects of Strategic sourcing, supplier management, LCC sourcing and supply chain. Particularly interested in implementing purchasing strategy local and global. Medical field knowledge in processes validation, methods and industrialization
Specialties

Management in the fields of Health care, Industry and packaging.
My personal specialties are Supplier Relationship Management (SRM, eSourcing, eRFI, eRFP, eRFQ, eRFx, eAuction, eProcurement, Western and Eastern EU sourcing, Low Cost Country sourcing, China, Far East,), Supply Chain Management (SCM) & Logistics, Lean tool implementation and key manufacturing processes validation.

Mes compétences :
Sourcing en Chine
Sourcing international
Supply chain management
Procurement strategy and policies

Entreprises

  • Komax medtech - Head of Production & Supply Chain, Komax Medtech

    2013 - maintenant

  • Medtronic-Kyphon - Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain Supervisor

    2009 - 2013 OBJECTIVES: Implement a Sourcing and Supply Chain strategy for the Neuchâtel manufacturing site. Decrease the procurement dependency on the current US suppliers by implementing a European sourcing strategy.

    Supply Chain:
    Complete stock management review for BOM raw materials. Implementation of a new Supplier contract with short delivery lead time. Supplier management process implementation (Scorecard, contract, KPI, management review and site audit). Transfer of the Supplier management from headquarter to Neuchâtel site or sub-tier Supplier. Management of a purchasing turnover of 23M CHF.

    Strategic Sourcing:
    Complete purchasing analysis with commodities strategy implemented. Several Kyphon Sourcing projects in progress. Sourcing activities in conjunction with Medtronic R&D for new product introduction. Due diligence, Suppliers assessment and audit.

    LAST RESULTS: All components set-up reviewed. No shortage occurred on components. Stock volume decrease about 30% on some key suppliers. Department KPI implemented. Entire Supply Chain transfer from headquarter to Neuchâtel site.

  • LNS SA - Global Supply Chain Manager

    2005 - 2009 OBJECTIVES: Sourcing hub implementation on 3 continents (Europe, Asia, America), consolidated group savings of CHF 1'200'000.

    Global Supply Chain:
    SRM tool implementation for 2 sourcing hubs (CH and USA) including users training. Implementation of the complete sourcing process for Europe, USA and China. China strategic sourcing hub creation and Strategic Sourcing Manager hired and trained. Suppliers process implementation with audit, scorecard, strategies, SWOT and KPI. New LNS group contract implementation for key suppliers. Single source supplier strategy implementation. Implementation of the Supply Chain for products manufactured in low cost countries and assembled at LNS SA and LNS America. Components standardization for multiple product lines. Sourcing hubs management for the group.

    LNS-China:
    Sourcing team management. Architectural plans definition for
    LNS-China new building. Manufacturing layout flows analysis and implementation.

    Lean manufacturing:
    5S projects. Stock level management. Kanban implementation in workshop and with suppliers. C-part management implementation (externalized).

    LAST RESULTS: Sourcing hubs created and managed in China, Europe, and USA. CHF 800’000 consolidated group savings at the end of 2008. LNS-China manufacturing site operational.

  • Precimed SA - INDUSTRIALIZATION AND METHODS DEPARTMENT MANAGER

    1998 - 2005 OBJECTIVES: Enhancing production capabilities and lowering manufacturing costs.

    Industrialization / Methods:
    Implementation and management of the Industrialization and methods departments. Industrialization of new products, processes and product routers standardization. Manufacturing cells balancing analysis with corrective actions, improving: production profitability & efficiency, bottle neck, flows and machines layout.

    Production equipment purchase:
    Suppliers market analysis, benchmark, validation and purchase of new manufacturing equipment, processes, tooling, in order to bring new capabilities and efficiency enhancements in multiple production schemes. Overall research on equipment compatibility for various US and Swiss production sites.

    Manufacturing processes:
    Implementation of complete process validation documentation for specific and critical manufacturing processes following the Global Harmonization Norm GHTF SG3 N99-10 and GMP (Good Manufacturing Process). Validation of all the critical manufacturing processes.

    R&D project manager: product design, routers, BOM, and industrialization.
    Manufacturing cost: quote calculation for new products, post-calculation and ROI.
    Economic intelligence: manufacturing processes, equipment and automation.
    Quality manual: Implementation of the documentation for both departments.
    CAM system: Research, analysis, testing, validation, implementation of a new CAM software.
    Security manager: in charge for the entire production site.

    LAST RESULTS: Validation of all the critical processes, 20% gain in work order validation, 30% increase of productivity in the grinding / sharpening and laser cutting departments.

    SEPTEMBER 1998 TO DECEMBER 1999
    GRINDING AND SHARPENING DEPARTMENT MANAGER

    OBJECTIVES: Manufacturing lead time improvement from 7 to 3 weeks and reduction of WIP inventory.

    Manufacturing workshop management and optimization
    Feasibility study and validation of new products and tooling. Sub-contractor management for heat treatment and specific sharpening. Components, equipment and flow improvements. Risk management and training of the operators.

    RESULTS: Manufacturing lead time reduced to 3 weeks and WIP reduced to a maximum of 3 WO waiting to be processed by work stations.

Formations

  • HEC Geneva University (Geneva)

    Geneva 2008 - 2009 Management Diploma in Strategic purchasing, Procurement and Supply chain

  • Post-Grad Courses HES-MBA Engineering Management (Neuchâtel)

    Neuchâtel 2000 - 2002

  • Ecole D'Ingénieur Du Canton De Neuchâtel (Le Locle)

    Le Locle 1989 - 1995 Ingénieur en Microtechnique

