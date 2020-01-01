Pierre-David BOURGEOIS

Engineer with broad experience in all aspects of Strategic sourcing, supplier management, LCC sourcing and supply chain. Particularly interested in implementing purchasing strategy local and global. Medical field knowledge in processes validation, methods and industrialization
Specialties
Management in the fields of Health care, Industry and packaging.
My personal specialties are Supplier Relationship Management (SRM, eSourcing, eRFI, eRFP, eRFQ, eRFx, eAuction, eProcurement, Western and Eastern EU sourcing, Low Cost Country sourcing, China, Far East,), Supply Chain Management (SCM) & Logistics, Lean tool implementation and key manufacturing processes validation.
Mes compétences :
Sourcing en Chine
Sourcing international
Supply chain management
Procurement strategy and policies