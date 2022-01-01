Menu

Pierre-Edouard BLANCHARD

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Bolloré - Forwarding Agent

    Puteaux 2015 - maintenant Cross Trade Department

    Managing transport from point to point, Sea Import/Export and mainly Cross-Trade.

    I handle companies’ transport, which means :
    -Taking care of there priorities and needs
    -Checking/Issueing documents and certifications
    -Booking and scheduling road and sea transport to fit requirements
    -Working daily with local agencies (around the world)
    -Trying to improve process and efficiency
    -Invoicing and Solving disputes with Shipping Line and Customs


    (First 5th months : Intership at the Import Department)

  • Project & Chatering - Internship - Shipbroker

    2014 - 2014 -Shipbroking on the heavy lift & industrial project segment.
    -Quotation and prospect's follow up
    -Promoting the company on the French market.

  • AGS Déménagements Internationnaux - Internship - Import-Export coordinator

    2013 - 2013 -Import-Export coordinator (transport, customs regulations, handling)
    -Organization & scheduling of international sea movings

  • Sogebras - Internship - Setting up Rickmers Agency Department - Heavy Lift Transport

    2012 - 2012 Regular Rickmers Line - Pearl String Service : Round The World line for break bulk and heavy cargo
    Set up Rickmers agency department :
    -Marketing development of Rickmers on french market (Pearl String Service)
    -Daily contacts with head office for quotation and scheduling
    -Tools development :
    /to organize clients filinf and follow up
    /to report prospects and customters' feedbacks

  • Sogebras - Montoir - Internship - Customs Department

    2011 - 2011 -Issueing of customs declarations and original documents (EUR1, ATR)
    -Checking commercial documents
    -Daily contacts with French Customs to solve customers's issues

  • SDV LI - Internship - Sales Department

    Puteaux 2011 - 2011 -Taking needs into account
    -Negociation with suppliers
    -Preparing offers which will match with the requirements

  • DHL Global Forwarding - Manchester - Internship - Air Import Department

    2010 - 2010 Follow up of Major Accont Contract (ex. Burberry for import and customs)

  • MAN Diesel & Turbo - Worker

    Saint-Nazaire 2009 - 2009 Reception and preparation of kits of spare parts for Diesel Generating Station

  • Sogebras - Montoir - Intership - Heavy Lift Transport

    2008 - 2008 Follow up of wind turbines import

  • Sogebras - Montoir - Internship - Marfret Line Agency

    2007 - 2007 Follow up of Marfret regular line between Europe and French Antilles

  • Grand Port Maritime de Nantes Saint-Nazaire - Internship - Maintenance and tooling department

    2006 - 2006 Maintenance and tooling department, Discovery of Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port Infrastructure

