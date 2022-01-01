Pierre-Edouard BLANCHARD

-
Bolloré
- Forwarding Agent
Puteaux
2015 - maintenant
Cross Trade Department
Managing transport from point to point, Sea Import/Export and mainly Cross-Trade.
I handle companies’ transport, which means :
-Taking care of there priorities and needs
-Checking/Issueing documents and certifications
-Booking and scheduling road and sea transport to fit requirements
-Working daily with local agencies (around the world)
-Trying to improve process and efficiency
-Invoicing and Solving disputes with Shipping Line and Customs
(First 5th months : Intership at the Import Department)
Project & Chatering
- Internship - Shipbroker
2014 - 2014
-Shipbroking on the heavy lift & industrial project segment.
-Quotation and prospect's follow up
-Promoting the company on the French market.
AGS Déménagements Internationnaux
- Internship - Import-Export coordinator
2013 - 2013
-Import-Export coordinator (transport, customs regulations, handling)
-Organization & scheduling of international sea movings
Sogebras
- Internship - Setting up Rickmers Agency Department - Heavy Lift Transport
2012 - 2012
Regular Rickmers Line - Pearl String Service : Round The World line for break bulk and heavy cargo
Set up Rickmers agency department :
-Marketing development of Rickmers on french market (Pearl String Service)
-Daily contacts with head office for quotation and scheduling
-Tools development :
/to organize clients filinf and follow up
/to report prospects and customters' feedbacks
Sogebras - Montoir
- Internship - Customs Department
2011 - 2011
-Issueing of customs declarations and original documents (EUR1, ATR)
-Checking commercial documents
-Daily contacts with French Customs to solve customers's issues
SDV LI
- Internship - Sales Department
Puteaux
2011 - 2011
-Taking needs into account
-Negociation with suppliers
-Preparing offers which will match with the requirements
DHL Global Forwarding - Manchester
- Internship - Air Import Department
2010 - 2010
Follow up of Major Accont Contract (ex. Burberry for import and customs)
MAN Diesel & Turbo
- Worker
Saint-Nazaire
2009 - 2009
Reception and preparation of kits of spare parts for Diesel Generating Station
Sogebras - Montoir
- Intership - Heavy Lift Transport
2008 - 2008
Follow up of wind turbines import
Sogebras - Montoir
- Internship - Marfret Line Agency
2007 - 2007
Follow up of Marfret regular line between Europe and French Antilles
Grand Port Maritime de Nantes Saint-Nazaire
- Internship - Maintenance and tooling department
2006 - 2006
Maintenance and tooling department, Discovery of Nantes Saint-Nazaire Port Infrastructure