Pierre-Edouard GILLES

William Reed Business Media Ltd.
- Sales Account Manager - Online Marketing Solutions
maintenant
Business developement for the company's online B2B news plateform in the Pharma industry.
Partner with companies to help them reach new markets, generate qualified sales leads, or increase their brand awareness through customized marketing campaign using the latest online marketing tools.
Analyze the print and online advertising spends and trends for the Food, Beverage and Pharmacetical industries globally. Discuss media plans and design customized online eMarketing programs with top marketers. Elaborate statistics reports and discuss campaign performances for improvement.
My job is to partner up with companies around the globe that are interested in using our online marketing solutions and targeted online news platforms to create brand awareness and/or generate qualified sales leads. I am specialized in strategic marketing, equipped with a strong knowledge in rich media/online advertising solutions(banner ads, webinars, eblasts, e-surveys, etc.), and have over two years of experience in providing online marketing advice to the pharmaceutical industry.
Decision News Media is the leading online publisher of daily B2B news in the fields of cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and nutrition. All of our industry news articles are written and published by our own team of journalists, who write over 50 new articles each day across the above industry sectors. We attract over 767,737 decision makers every month on our titles.
In addition to our news service we assist international companies to promote their product and services towards their clients and prospects/ attendees.
William Reed Business Media
maintenant
Havas Sports International
- Account Manager Assistant
2007 - 2007
Assistant of the account manager in Havas sports International (EuroRSCG Group) for Electricite de France (EDF) company
- Successful implementation of Sports Events (1st Swimming EDF Open, Rencontres EDF Handisport 2007)
- Commercial Partnerships agreements, Media and Marketing campaigns,
- Successful implementation and management of EDF sponsorship on the Rugby world Cup 07’ (rights /contracts, promotion, advertising, mediaplanning)
- Implementation of EDF Rugby Sponsorship (H-Cup, Top14, RBS 6 nations, Stade de France), and Water sports sponsorship (Swimming, Canoeing, Rowing)
- Daily feedback to EDF’s executives
- Successful implementation of the football operations for the Direct8 French TV Channel (choices of broadcasted matches, recommendations)
- Recommendations for the organisation of the Rando-Raid SFR (outdoor sports event)
- Work under pressure and tight deadlines
V33
- Marketing and Sales Assistant
Domblans
2004 - 2004
Assisting Sales Director and Marketing Director
- Successful design of merchandising files for clients and distributors
- Development of sales techniques in relation with Sales and Marketing divisions
- Support to the sales workforce
- Successful carrying out of market studies
- Successful participation of new products launching
- Autonomy, responsibilities and work under tight deadlines