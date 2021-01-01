Menu

Pierre-Edouard OUAZZANI

ASNIÈRES-SUR-SEINE

En résumé

My work experience has allowed me to develop a strong passion for People and GEMBA topic, especially in Change Management, I demonstrated experience and skill-set in Continuous Improvement, I supervised multidisciplinary teams, in Work Organization projects with a focus on safety, logistics & cost deployment, under World Class Manufacturing programs.
Practically oriented Problem solver, I am exhibiting attention to detail with an entrepreneurial drive & a demonstrated ability to achieve goals, in an innovative and fast-paced environment.
Highly passionate about Lean Manufacturing / Six Sigmas I work hard to achieve Black Belt certification.

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Logistique
Lean Six Sigma

Entreprises

  • DuPont - Consultant Excellence Opérationnelle et HSE

    2016 - maintenant • Animation des séances de formation des équipes opérationnelles
    • Coaching des groupes de travail lors des chantiers d’analyses des dangers des procédés (PHA) et de gestion de modification
    • Accompagnement des groupes de travail sur l’application des méthodologies de résolution des problèmes
    • Aide à l’instauration d’une culture d’excellence opérationnelle
    • Réalisation et suivi des masters plans de déploiement
    • Définition du périmètre d’intervention et choix des équipes

  • CNH Industrial - Ingénieur logistique et WCM LCS Pillar Leader

    2013 - 2015 • Définition du schéma directeur du progrès en logistique
    • Développement de la culture Kaizen (QK-SK-MQ)
    • Etablissement de la feuille de route et du master plan
    • Formation, habilitation et accompagnement des opérationnels
    • Encadrement de l’équipe d’amélioration continue
    • Supervision des projets WCM (World Class Manufacturing)
    • Définition du mode d’approvisionnement (Kanban, waterstrider, one-piece flow, kit, JIT/JIS)
    • Optimisation des flux logistiques internes
    • Pilotage des chantiers Lean (Kaizen, PDCA, 5S…)

  • BAUMER - Materials Requirement Planner

    2012 - 2013 • Etablissement du Plan Directeur de Production (PDP)
    • Ordonnancement et suivi des ordres de fabrication
    • Analyse Charge / capacité par ligne de production
    • Gestion des stocks et des approvisionnements
    • Gestion des urgences et des non-qualités
    • Gestion de la sous-traitance

  • Nestlé Waters - Assistant Logistique Client

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2011 • Suivi des KPI
    • Pilotage des taux de couverture des stocks
    • Lissage de la distribution
    • Gestion des approvisionnements (GPA)

  • L'Oréal - Commercial

    PARIS 2008 - 2010 • Gestion et développement du portefeuille clients
    • Négociation des opérations commerciales.
    • Reporting hebdomadaire du CA

Formations

Réseau