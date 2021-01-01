Pierre-Edouard OUAZZANI

My work experience has allowed me to develop a strong passion for People and GEMBA topic, especially in Change Management, I demonstrated experience and skill-set in Continuous Improvement, I supervised multidisciplinary teams, in Work Organization projects with a focus on safety, logistics & cost deployment, under World Class Manufacturing programs.

Practically oriented Problem solver, I am exhibiting attention to detail with an entrepreneurial drive & a demonstrated ability to achieve goals, in an innovative and fast-paced environment.

Highly passionate about Lean Manufacturing / Six Sigmas I work hard to achieve Black Belt certification.



Mes compétences :

Qualité

Logistique

Lean Six Sigma