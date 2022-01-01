Pierre-Emile ANSART

Gaz, Power and Coal Trading
Graduated from Supélec & Imperial College London
Entreprises
Societe Generale
- Gas, Power and Coal Trading
PARIS2010 - maintenant
Imperial College London
- Stochastic Decision Making in Finance (Master thesis with DISTINCTION)
London2009 - 2009- Developing systematic trading algorithms based on optimal control methods
- I was offered a scholarship for a PhD within the Control Theory Dept. of Imperial College and Cambridge
Gaselys
- Proprietary Trading
2009 - 2010
EDF
- Optimisation Stochastique et Trading (Internship)
Paris2008 - 2008- Learning stochastic optimization methods and how they are applied to schedule power production at EDF
- Developping a model that prices and manages hydro-power plants
Formations
Imperial College Of Science And Technology (Londres)
Londres2008 - 2009with DISTINCTION - Major in Stochastic Systems
Control Systems - Major in Stochastic Systems:
- Probability, Statistics, Data Analysis
- Optimization, Optimal Control, Game Theory
- Computing, Algorithmic, Information Systems
- Mathematical Finance, Energy Markets