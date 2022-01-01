Menu

Pierre-Emile ANSART

PARIS

En résumé

Gaz, Power and Coal Trading
Graduated from Supélec & Imperial College London

Entreprises

  • Societe Generale - Gas, Power and Coal Trading

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant

  • Imperial College London - Stochastic Decision Making in Finance (Master thesis with DISTINCTION)

    London 2009 - 2009 - Developing systematic trading algorithms based on optimal control methods
    - I was offered a scholarship for a PhD within the Control Theory Dept. of Imperial College and Cambridge

  • Gaselys - Proprietary Trading

    2009 - 2010

  • EDF - Optimisation Stochastique et Trading (Internship)

    Paris 2008 - 2008 - Learning stochastic optimization methods and how they are applied to schedule power production at EDF
    - Developping a model that prices and manages hydro-power plants

Formations

  • Imperial College Of Science And Technology (Londres)

    Londres 2008 - 2009 with DISTINCTION - Major in Stochastic Systems

    Control Systems - Major in Stochastic Systems:
    - Probability, Statistics, Data Analysis
    - Optimization, Optimal Control, Game Theory
    - Computing, Algorithmic, Information Systems
    - Mathematical Finance, Energy Markets

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Electricité

    Gif Sur Yvette 2006 - 2009

  • Lycée Charlemagne

    Paris 2003 - 2006

