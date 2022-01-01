Pierre-Emile MORALES

Co-Fondateur, Développement et Lancement de l'activité Rebattery en France
Mes compétences :
PME
Développement commercial
Hydroelectricite
Programmes IT
Entreprises
REBATTERY FRANCE
- Directeur des Opérations
2017 - maintenantCo-Fondateur, Développement et Lancement de l'activité Rebattery en France.
Rebattery: MRO for Batteries
Maintain, Assist and Re:
• Make
• Pair
• New
• Cycle
A technology that encourages the reuse of Batteries and Accumulators, which until now would have been considered obsolete and gives a new life opportunity.
A Philosophy, which resides to imagine that from all of us depends a waste reduction and the creation of a sustainable world. We need viable technical and economic solutions that offer a direct environmental guarantee.
Let us convert this idea into reality, while generating savings.
P2M CORP
- Président
2017 - maintenantPrésident de la Holding de developpement de Rebattery France
LM CONSULTING
- Co-Gérant
2017 - maintenant
MECAMIDI
- Directeur Commercial
2014 - 2017MECAMIDI is a hydro power expert providing projects Water to Wire based on his turbines' and control's know how with more than 2400 HPP made in the world. Since more than 15 years we also develop with our partners our own projects. We are the real partner of an hydro developer in the mini and medium range. Knowing a important growth in South America, Africa and South East Asia, don't hesitate to contact us for any further information.
MECAMIDI
- MANAGING DIRECTOR
2010 - 2014Hydropower Plant manufacturer up to 30 MW
For over 50 years, MECAMIDI is involved in the Hydropower Industry Business. The Group designs and manufactures small and average Hydropower Plants, up to 30 MW.
Historically specialized in the turbine manufacturing, MECAMIDI realizes today the overall design and provides turnkey Hydropower Plants.
The Group is present in over 60 countries with more than 500 references worldwide.
MECAMIDI also provides financing solutions to its clients through partnerships.