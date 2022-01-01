Menu

Pierre-Emile MORALES

TOULOUSE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Co-Fondateur, Développement et Lancement de l'activité Rebattery en France

Mes compétences :
PME
Développement commercial
Hydroelectricite
Programmes IT

Entreprises

  • REBATTERY FRANCE - Directeur des Opérations

    2017 - maintenant Co-Fondateur, Développement et Lancement de l'activité Rebattery en France.

    Rebattery: MRO for Batteries
    Maintain, Assist and Re:
    • Make
    • Pair
    • New
    • Cycle

    A technology that encourages the reuse of Batteries and Accumulators, which until now would have been considered obsolete and gives a new life opportunity.
    A Philosophy, which resides to imagine that from all of us depends a waste reduction and the creation of a sustainable world. We need viable technical and economic solutions that offer a direct environmental guarantee.
    Let us convert this idea into reality, while generating savings.

  • P2M CORP - Président

    2017 - maintenant Président de la Holding de developpement de Rebattery France

  • LM CONSULTING - Co-Gérant

    2017 - maintenant

  • MECAMIDI - Directeur Commercial

    2014 - 2017 MECAMIDI is a hydro power expert providing projects Water to Wire based on his turbines' and control's know how with more than 2400 HPP made in the world. Since more than 15 years we also develop with our partners our own projects. We are the real partner of an hydro developer in the mini and medium range. Knowing a important growth in South America, Africa and South East Asia, don't hesitate to contact us for any further information.

  • MECAMIDI - MANAGING DIRECTOR

    2010 - 2014 Hydropower Plant manufacturer up to 30 MW
    For over 50 years, MECAMIDI is involved in the Hydropower Industry Business. The Group designs and manufactures small and average Hydropower Plants, up to 30 MW.

    Historically specialized in the turbine manufacturing, MECAMIDI realizes today the overall design and provides turnkey Hydropower Plants.

    The Group is present in over 60 countries with more than 500 references worldwide.

    MECAMIDI also provides financing solutions to its clients through partnerships.

  • LEASECOM IBERICA - COUNTRY MANAGER SPAIN

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2007 - 2010

  • LEASECOM - VENDOR'S PROGRAM

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2003 - 2007

  • ADECCO - AJILON - RECRUITER JUNIOR

    Villeurbanne 2001 - 2002

  • BDE IPAG

    2000 - 2001

  • CO-SPIRIT - INTERNSHIP

    2000 - 2001

  • SAGEM

    PARIS 1999 - 2000

Formations

Réseau