Pierre-Emmanuel BELLES

I am an Applications Engineer at National Instruments France. I provide technical support to the users of NI products and participate to the design and implementation of solutions. I hold a PhD in astrophysics, specialised in the processing, analysis and management of scientific data. At the end of my PhD, I was hired by the University of Manchester, as a Support Scientist. This was a wonderful opportunity to work at the interface between the engineering world and the research world, between a cutting-edge scientific instrument (e-MERLIN, the UK radio-interferometer) and its users.



Mes compétences :

Interférometrie

Traitement d'images

Traitement du Signal

Analyse de données

Programmation informatique

Autonomie

Travail en équipe

Innovation

Gestion de projet

Communication

Astrophysique

Organisation

Windows, Linux, Mac

Microsoft PowerPoint

Matlab

LaTex

IDL

HTML

FORTRAN

C, C++

Traitement de données

Documentation