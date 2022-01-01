Pierre-Emmanuel BOILEAU

-
Canyon Europe LTD
- Global Account Excecutive
2013 - maintenant
The Canyon Group is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high quality and innovative dispensing solutions.
In charge of USA, Canada and Mexico
>>Business development and opportunities
>>Sales
in North America, South Africa, Russia, UAE, Australia
>> Develop the Distributor network
>> Set up pricing policies, margin and Distributor program
>> Negotiating at corporate level umbrella contracts with major multinationals
>> Coordinate global sales coverage
>> Market intelligence
>> Deliver accurate monthly, quarterly and annual forecasts and account plans
>> Identify new opportunities, validate the commercial viability and drive them to a close
>> Promote the company values and provide inspiration
-
TRI-SURE
- Sales Manager
2011 - 2013
& European Key Account Mger
Manufacturer of industrial metal plugs and plastic closures developping sales and managing local teams (15).
Missions and successes:
Use Commercial Excellence (McKinsey) to capture and secure customers
Use ComEx to increase margins, plug leakages, lock customers, differenciate our offer
by adding value, get paid for what we offer, total cost of onwership
Ensure new business profitability and implement strategies to success
Keep the opportunity pipe line full and manage risks
Major customers: PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Syngenta, Cheminova, Greif, Mauser, Schütz, Promens,
Exxonmobil, Dow, Purac
-
TRI-SURE
- European Key Account Manager
2009 - 2011
Manufacturer of industrial metal plugs and plastic closures develop team capacity to sell to complex
and large organzations and navigate until deal closure.
Missions and successes:
Organize and structure the KA team, define objectives, budget and report to the management:
Implement, train and use Commercial Excellence (ComEx) developped by McKinsey
Major customers: PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Syngenta, Cheminova, Greif, Mauser, Schütz, Promens
Supporting a team of 10 local sales managers
-
MWV Calmar
- Export and Distributor Sales, Director
2006 - 2008
World leader, North American manufacturer of sprays, dispensers, pumps and triggers for the cosmetic, perfumery and cleaning and chemical industries.
> création de développement du réseau de distribution Europe, Europe de l'Est, Moyen-Orient, Afrique
> négociations des contrats
> intégration des nouveaux distributeurs suite aux rachats d'entreprises concurentes
> mise en place de la politique prix, marketing, salons
> suivi des marges
> gestion direct des Grands Comptes
> management à distance des commerciaux: recrutement, objectifs
> développement des nouveaux produits avec les R&D et les usines (USA, Chine, Allemagne, Italie, Espagne)
> reporting mensuel
-
MEADWESTVACO CALMAR
- Export and European Sales Distribution Director
2005 - 2009
Manufacturer of dispensing systems for cosmetic, perfumery, pharmacy and household
in charge of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and the European Distribution network.
Missions and successes:
Structure and develop the Export and European sales thru distribution and agent network:
selection, objectives, follow-up, reporting.
Export sales: Turnover increased from EUR 2Mio to EUR 5Mio
Supporting a team of Sales Mgers(10) and recruitment for Eastern Europe
Price and Marketing policy: margins, fairs, marteking tool supports
-
SAINT-GOBAIN
- European Distributor Manager
Courbevoie
2003 - 2005
SAINT-GOBAIN CALMAR, European Distributor & Key Account Mger
Manufacturer of dispensing systems for cosmetic, perfumery, pharmacy and household
in charge of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and the European Distribution network.
Missions and successes:
Set up and start up of the European Distributor & Agent network
Management of the network: politics, rules, objectives, sales support, e-biz
Turnover increased from EUR 0,5M to EUR 7M
Management of 10 sales people on this activity
Key Accounts: product launches: Ajax (Colgate), Febreze (P&G), Round'up and KB (Scotts and Monsanto)
-
SAINT-GOBAIN
- Sales Manager
Courbevoie
2000 - 2003
Manufacturer of dispensing systems for cosmetic, perfumery, pharmacy and household
in charge of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and the European Distribution network.
Missions and successes:
Securing existing contracts
New contracts won (McBride, Scotts, Monsanto, Boiron)
Turnover increased from EUR 2Mio to EUR 5Mio
-
SCV AUDIO
- Product Manager & Key Account Manager
1997 - 2000
Manufacturer and distributor of audio pro products - 80 people, EUR 20M turnover
Missions and successes:
Purchase, annual negotiations, lead products to market, sales support for Soundcraft and
Spirit, mixing consoles and dbx compression (USA)
Management of 8 saes on these product lines
Management and follow up of the Parisian distributor network
-
SODIREC SA
- Sales Manager
1994 - 1996
SODIREC SA, Sales Manager France and French speaking Africa
Sales agency of OEM for the corrugated board industry. 7 people, EUR 5,4M turnover.
Missions and successes:
Contract negotiations
Management of 3 sales and 2 staff
After sales service
-
SCM CONTAINER MACHINERY LTD
- Sales Manager
1990 - 1993
Currugated manufacturer for the corrugated board industry. 500 people, EUR 130M turnover.
Missions and successes:
Contract negotiations ( up to EUR 8M per deal)
Follow up of installations, start up and ramp up according to contracts
Support to sales: USA, Thailand, SA, Egypt
-
SCM CONTAINER MACHINERY LTD
- Assistant of the Global Sales & Marketing Director
1989 - 1989
SCM CONTAINER MACHINERY LTD, based in Manchester, UK and Agawam, MA, USA