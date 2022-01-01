Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel BOILEAU

PARIS

En résumé

INSEEC Paris

Mes compétences :
Export
Emballage
Packaging
Contract negotiations
sales support
develop the Export
develop team capacity
Problem solving
Multicultural Management
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Develop the Distributor network
Communicating skills
Account Management

Entreprises

  • Canyon Europe LTD - Global Account Excecutive

    2013 - maintenant The Canyon Group is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high quality and innovative dispensing solutions.
    In charge of USA, Canada and Mexico
    >>Business development and opportunities
    >>Sales
    in North America, South Africa, Russia, UAE, Australia
    >> Develop the Distributor network
    >> Set up pricing policies, margin and Distributor program
    >> Negotiating at corporate level umbrella contracts with major multinationals
    >> Coordinate global sales coverage
    >> Market intelligence
    >> Deliver accurate monthly, quarterly and annual forecasts and account plans
    >> Identify new opportunities, validate the commercial viability and drive them to a close
    >> Promote the company values and provide inspiration

  • TRI-SURE - Sales Manager

    2011 - 2013 & European Key Account Mger
    Manufacturer of industrial metal plugs and plastic closures developping sales and managing local teams (15).
    Missions and successes:
    Use Commercial Excellence (McKinsey) to capture and secure customers
    Use ComEx to increase margins, plug leakages, lock customers, differenciate our offer
    by adding value, get paid for what we offer, total cost of onwership
    Ensure new business profitability and implement strategies to success
    Keep the opportunity pipe line full and manage risks
    Major customers: PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Syngenta, Cheminova, Greif, Mauser, Schütz, Promens,
    Exxonmobil, Dow, Purac

  • TRI-SURE - European Key Account Manager

    2009 - 2011 Manufacturer of industrial metal plugs and plastic closures develop team capacity to sell to complex
    and large organzations and navigate until deal closure.
    Missions and successes:
    Organize and structure the KA team, define objectives, budget and report to the management:
    Implement, train and use Commercial Excellence (ComEx) developped by McKinsey
    Major customers: PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Syngenta, Cheminova, Greif, Mauser, Schütz, Promens
    Supporting a team of 10 local sales managers

  • MWV Calmar - Export and Distributor Sales, Director

    2006 - 2008 World leader, North American manufacturer of sprays, dispensers, pumps and triggers for the cosmetic, perfumery and cleaning and chemical industries.

    > création de développement du réseau de distribution Europe, Europe de l'Est, Moyen-Orient, Afrique
    > négociations des contrats
    > intégration des nouveaux distributeurs suite aux rachats d'entreprises concurentes
    > mise en place de la politique prix, marketing, salons
    > suivi des marges
    > gestion direct des Grands Comptes
    > management à distance des commerciaux: recrutement, objectifs
    > développement des nouveaux produits avec les R&D et les usines (USA, Chine, Allemagne, Italie, Espagne)
    > reporting mensuel

  • MEADWESTVACO CALMAR - Export and European Sales Distribution Director

    2005 - 2009 Manufacturer of dispensing systems for cosmetic, perfumery, pharmacy and household
    in charge of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and the European Distribution network.
    Missions and successes:
    Structure and develop the Export and European sales thru distribution and agent network:
    selection, objectives, follow-up, reporting.
    Export sales: Turnover increased from EUR 2Mio to EUR 5Mio
    Supporting a team of Sales Mgers(10) and recruitment for Eastern Europe
    Price and Marketing policy: margins, fairs, marteking tool supports

  • SAINT-GOBAIN - European Distributor Manager

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2005 SAINT-GOBAIN CALMAR, European Distributor & Key Account Mger
    Manufacturer of dispensing systems for cosmetic, perfumery, pharmacy and household
    in charge of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and the European Distribution network.
    Missions and successes:
    Set up and start up of the European Distributor & Agent network
    Management of the network: politics, rules, objectives, sales support, e-biz
    Turnover increased from EUR 0,5M to EUR 7M
    Management of 10 sales people on this activity
    Key Accounts: product launches: Ajax (Colgate), Febreze (P&G), Round'up and KB (Scotts and Monsanto)

  • SAINT-GOBAIN - Sales Manager

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2003 Manufacturer of dispensing systems for cosmetic, perfumery, pharmacy and household
    in charge of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa and the European Distribution network.
    Missions and successes:
    Securing existing contracts
    New contracts won (McBride, Scotts, Monsanto, Boiron)
    Turnover increased from EUR 2Mio to EUR 5Mio

  • SCV AUDIO - Product Manager & Key Account Manager

    1997 - 2000 Manufacturer and distributor of audio pro products - 80 people, EUR 20M turnover
    Missions and successes:
    Purchase, annual negotiations, lead products to market, sales support for Soundcraft and
    Spirit, mixing consoles and dbx compression (USA)
    Management of 8 saes on these product lines
    Management and follow up of the Parisian distributor network

  • SODIREC SA - Sales Manager

    1994 - 1996 SODIREC SA, Sales Manager France and French speaking Africa
    Sales agency of OEM for the corrugated board industry. 7 people, EUR 5,4M turnover.
    Missions and successes:
    Contract negotiations
    Management of 3 sales and 2 staff
    After sales service

  • SCM CONTAINER MACHINERY LTD - Sales Manager

    1990 - 1993 Currugated manufacturer for the corrugated board industry. 500 people, EUR 130M turnover.
    Missions and successes:
    Contract negotiations ( up to EUR 8M per deal)
    Follow up of installations, start up and ramp up according to contracts
    Support to sales: USA, Thailand, SA, Egypt

  • SCM CONTAINER MACHINERY LTD - Assistant of the Global Sales & Marketing Director

    1989 - 1989 SCM CONTAINER MACHINERY LTD, based in Manchester, UK and Agawam, MA, USA

Formations

  • INSEEC

    Paris 1986 - 1988 Master I

    Business & Management School
    10 3 years program (

