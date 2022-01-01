Pierre-Emmanuel MONET

Mes compétences :
COMMERCE
imagerie
Marketing
Microscopie
ventes
Entreprises
Nikon Instruments Europe
- European Product Specialist
2011 - maintenant
Nikon AG
- Area sales manager
2006 - 2011Responsible for biological microscopy sales in the western part of Switzerland
Product manager for the BioStation products range and Neoscope since 2009
Strong sales of widefield microscopes (51% increase of turnover between 2007 and 2011; 130% of targeted budget in 2010)
Successful sales and demonstrations of confocal microscopes (since April 2010)
Comprehensive software trainings (NIS-Elements) to end users and Nikon sales team (image acquisition, processing and analysis)
Development of macros to meet customer needs, thus providing a competitive edge
Nikon
- Assistant Marketing
Champigny sur Marne2005 - 2006Etudes de marché sur différents produits (logiciels d'imagerie, objectifs, microscopes)
Réalisation de documents d'aide à la vente pour les ingénieurs commerciaux
Réalisation et suivi d'opération de marketing direct (emailing, mailing, phoning)
Création d'une base de donnée clients dans le domaine de l'industrie (aéronautique et automobile)