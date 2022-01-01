Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel WOLFF

Blagnac

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Project Manager

Entreprises

  • Airbus - VP Single Aisle Wings

    Blagnac 2013 - maintenant

  • EADS SOGERMA - INDUSTRIAL DIRECTOR

    Colomiers 2011 - 2013

  • ALSTOM TRANSPORT (La Rochelle) - Process & Manufacturing Engineering Director

    2007 - 2011

  • ALSTOM TRANSPORT (La Rochelle) - Very High Speed Trains Bids & Reference Library Director

    2007 - 2007

  • ALSTOM TRANSPORT (Savigliano - Italie) - Regional Trains Platform Representative Director

    2004 - 2006

  • ALSTOM TRANSPORT - EUKORAIL (Seoul - Corée du Sud) - Korean TGV Project Director

    2002 - 2004

  • TURBOMACH (Lugano - Suisse) - Project Manager

    1999 - 2002

  • ALSTOM Power (Belfort) - Chef du Département Planification Centrale

    1997 - 1999

  • ALSTOM Power (Belfort) - Sales Engineer

    1994 - 1996

  • CIMENTS FRANCAIS - ESSROC (USA) - Deputy Project Manager

    1992 - 1994

Formations

Réseau