Pierre-Emmanuel WOLFF
Pierre-Emmanuel WOLFF
Blagnac
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Project Manager
Entreprises
Airbus
- VP Single Aisle Wings
Blagnac
2013 - maintenant
EADS SOGERMA
- INDUSTRIAL DIRECTOR
Colomiers
2011 - 2013
ALSTOM TRANSPORT (La Rochelle)
- Process & Manufacturing Engineering Director
2007 - 2011
ALSTOM TRANSPORT (La Rochelle)
- Very High Speed Trains Bids & Reference Library Director
2007 - 2007
ALSTOM TRANSPORT (Savigliano - Italie)
- Regional Trains Platform Representative Director
2004 - 2006
ALSTOM TRANSPORT - EUKORAIL (Seoul - Corée du Sud)
- Korean TGV Project Director
2002 - 2004
TURBOMACH (Lugano - Suisse)
- Project Manager
1999 - 2002
ALSTOM Power (Belfort)
- Chef du Département Planification Centrale
1997 - 1999
ALSTOM Power (Belfort)
- Sales Engineer
1994 - 1996
CIMENTS FRANCAIS - ESSROC (USA)
- Deputy Project Manager
1992 - 1994
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Cluny
1988 - 1991
Réseau
Christophe PIERRE
David SIMON
Gilles EMBRIACO
Jean-Marc BUCHET
Jean-Yves GABON
Laurent MOTEL
Loic HAULT
Nils OSBACH
Philippe MARCOMBE