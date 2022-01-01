Menu

Louis-Etienne ROY

DIJON

En résumé

Ingénieur Arts-et-Métiers et ICG

Mes compétences :
Arts
Automobile
Aviation
Directeur industriel
Directeur usine
Emboutissage
International
Direction générale
Métallurgie
Management
Industrie

Entreprises

  • HS Aerospace Dijon (a PART 145 MRO of UTC Aerospace Systems) - Quality, EHS, ACE Manager et General Manager Deputy

    2014 - maintenant • Quality, EHS, ACE Manager and GM Deputy for the IDG Aftersales
    • In charge of the Quality, the EH&S, and the Continuous Improvement : achieve the Gold Assessment, 1M$ reduction of the warranty costs, maintenance of the MOE, deployment of the Lean, VSM Workshops
    • In charge of the relations with the NAA (EASA-OSAC), with the LRQA on the Body Certification
    • Implementation of a CAAC Certification
    • For a new product line, implementation of a delegated signature of the release certificate in the US
    • Manager of the APRS
    • ISO/EN/AS 9110 and Part 145 Auditor
    • Human Factor Trainor

  • Bleneau Industrie (Groupe GMD) - Directeur d'usine

    2008 - 2014 Directeur du centre de profit (CA = 6 Me, 50 pers)
    - Responsable direct des fonctions commerciale, comptable et des opérations
    - Pilote du plan de redressement de l'usine : plan social+réorganisation, attaque frontale d'un concurrent, rationalisation du panel fournisseur, augmentation de la productivité, chantiers 5S et SMED (Marge brute +10%, RN+3%)

  • PRECILEC (groupe ZODIAC) - Directeur Industriel

    2005 - 2008 De juin 2005 à février 2008 PRECILEC (gr. ZODIAC, équipementier aéro) France - Tunisie
    Directeur industriel (CA = 58 M€, 230 personnes)

  • FAURECIA - Resp UAP Presses Découpe et Emboutissage

    2002 - 2005 nov 2002 à mai 2005 FAURECIA (Equipementier automobile) FLERS
    Responsable UAP Presses d’emboutissage et de découpe (120 personnes)

  • ISRI - Resp de sites industriels

    TOURNON SRU RHÔNE 2000 - 2002 oct 2000 à oct 2002 ISRI France (Equipementier VI) CAEN puis GIEN - CAEN
    Responsable de site industriel (2 sites, 130 + 50 personnes)

  • DELPHI - Resp UAP Montage puis SAV

    Villepinte 1995 - 2000 fév 1995 à sept 2000 DELPHI (Equipementier automobile) BLOIS
    Resp. UAP Montage puis Resp. UAP SAV, 4 ans (180 puis 70 personnes)

