Louis-Etienne ROY

Mes compétences :
Arts
Automobile
Aviation
Directeur industriel
Directeur usine
Emboutissage
International
Direction générale
Métallurgie
Management
Industrie
Entreprises
HS Aerospace Dijon (a PART 145 MRO of UTC Aerospace Systems)
- Quality, EHS, ACE Manager et General Manager Deputy
2014 - maintenant• Quality, EHS, ACE Manager and GM Deputy for the IDG Aftersales
• In charge of the Quality, the EH&S, and the Continuous Improvement : achieve the Gold Assessment, 1M$ reduction of the warranty costs, maintenance of the MOE, deployment of the Lean, VSM Workshops
• In charge of the relations with the NAA (EASA-OSAC), with the LRQA on the Body Certification
• Implementation of a CAAC Certification
• For a new product line, implementation of a delegated signature of the release certificate in the US
• Manager of the APRS
• ISO/EN/AS 9110 and Part 145 Auditor
• Human Factor Trainor
2008 - 2014Directeur du centre de profit (CA = 6 Me, 50 pers)
- Responsable direct des fonctions commerciale, comptable et des opérations
- Pilote du plan de redressement de l'usine : plan social+réorganisation, attaque frontale d'un concurrent, rationalisation du panel fournisseur, augmentation de la productivité, chantiers 5S et SMED (Marge brute +10%, RN+3%)
PRECILEC (groupe ZODIAC)
- Directeur Industriel
2005 - 2008De juin 2005 à février 2008 PRECILEC (gr. ZODIAC, équipementier aéro) France - Tunisie
Directeur industriel (CA = 58 M€, 230 personnes)
FAURECIA
- Resp UAP Presses Découpe et Emboutissage
2002 - 2005nov 2002 à mai 2005 FAURECIA (Equipementier automobile) FLERS
Responsable UAP Presses d’emboutissage et de découpe (120 personnes)
ISRI
- Resp de sites industriels
TOURNON SRU RHÔNE2000 - 2002oct 2000 à oct 2002 ISRI France (Equipementier VI) CAEN puis GIEN - CAEN
Responsable de site industriel (2 sites, 130 + 50 personnes)
DELPHI
- Resp UAP Montage puis SAV
Villepinte1995 - 2000fév 1995 à sept 2000 DELPHI (Equipementier automobile) BLOIS
Resp. UAP Montage puis Resp. UAP SAV, 4 ans (180 puis 70 personnes)