Pierre ENDRAWES

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

I am a senior consultant within the Technology Advisory department of Deloitte Consulting in Paris, France. I've followed a master’s degree in IT Engineering and a master’s degree in technology and innovation management. Being dual skilled I can deal with management and information systems topics as well.

I have almost 4 years of professional experience and have been involved in IT M&A and organization projects such as : IT Program Management assistance during Day 1 transition in the context of a carve-out, IT Due Diligence analysis, IT services migration within a Financial Services company and Project Management activities design (schedule design, budgeting process, risks management, etc.)

Mes compétences :
Consultant junior
Innovation
Management

  • Deloitte - Senior Consultant

    Puteaux 2014 - maintenant

  • Deloitte - Consultant

    Puteaux 2012 - 2014

  • Deloitte - Consultant junior

    Puteaux 2011 - 2012

  • GCE Assurances - Stagiaire à la direction technique

    2009 - 2009 Travail de description et d'optimisation des bases de données du service technique.

  • Complétude - Professeur à domicile

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Professeur de mathématiques et de physique-chimie pour plusieurs élèves de la seconde à la terminale.

