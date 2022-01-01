Pierre ENDRAWES

I am a senior consultant within the Technology Advisory department of Deloitte Consulting in Paris, France. I've followed a master’s degree in IT Engineering and a master’s degree in technology and innovation management. Being dual skilled I can deal with management and information systems topics as well.



I have almost 4 years of professional experience and have been involved in IT M&A and organization projects such as : IT Program Management assistance during Day 1 transition in the context of a carve-out, IT Due Diligence analysis, IT services migration within a Financial Services company and Project Management activities design (schedule design, budgeting process, risks management, etc.)



