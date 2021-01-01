Raphaëlle NOUVION

Mes compétences :
Illustrator
3Ds Max
Painting
After effects
Photoshop
Flash animation
Indesign
Drawing
Final Cut
Dreamweaver
HTML + CSS
Javascript
JQuery
Entreprises
Freelance
- Graphic Designer
2013 - maintenant
LINKUP CONSEIL
- Junior Art Director
2013 - 2013¤ CDD 6 months
Creation & conception of communication tools such as :
¤ CSR (Corporate Social Responsability) internal booklet for TOTAL,
¤ "Motivational kit" by LESIEUR for general practitioners to help them sensibilize and support their patients to better food and health habits.
This kit contains :
• A guide for the doctor,
• A poster for the waiting room to be seen by the patients,
• A quiz to be complete by the patient in the waiting room to help the doctor understand how far is the patient concerned by healthy behaviors.
¤ An event cover on a french magasine for NUTRIONIX, a french catering brand.
¤ "Nutritive values guide at the heart of our grain biscuits" by MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL.
This guide contains :
• A nutritive values guide showing Mondelez efforts on biscuits' recipies.
• 25 specification sheets presenting each biscuits' nutritive values,
• A newsletter about Mondelez nutrition' s actualities.
For this client I also was in charge of :
• Creating a stand for the French Days of Nutrition (JFN) happening at Bordeaux in december.
• Creating an invitation for an internal meeting at Mondelez to present the guide to a first panel.
TBWA\CORPORATE
- Assistante Directeur Artistique
Boulogne Billancourt2011 - 2012Stage 6 mois (de juillet à décembre) :
¤ Communication visuelle :
• In & OFF media ;
• Communication institutionnelle : création d'outils de communication tels que : logo, rapports annuels, brochures, affiches, leaflets...
¤ Durant ce stage j'ai pu travailler sur les marques suivantes :
• Cargill : territoire visuel : logotype, iconographie, affiches ;
• STmicroelectronics : territoire visuel : logotype, iconographie, édition ;
• ICP (Institut Catholique de Paris) : flyers, affiches, brochure ;
• KPMG : brochure et PLV ;
• Pôle Emploi : brochure ;
• INPES : logotype ;
• Fortis : logotype ;
• SNCF Gare & Connection : guide des outils de communication.
SAGEM WIRELESS
- Assistante Directeur Artistique
2010 - 2011Stage de 3 mois (de juin à août) :
¤ Durant ce stage j'ai été en charge de :
• la création graphique de l'Interface Utilisation des mobiles SAGEM (icônes, fonds d'écran, navigation des menus...) ;
• du suivis de projet en collaboration avec le service R&D ;
• création des packagings ;
• création de goodies et de PLV ;
• adaptation de l'interface Utilisateur selon l'identité de la marque Agnès b. sur l' "Agnès b. phone".
PuMa Conseil
- Assistante Directeur Artistique
Paris2009 - 2010Stage (3mois) : Réalisation des outils prints tels que affiches, annonces-presse, et testimonies en médias BtoB.