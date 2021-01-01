Menu

Raphaëlle NOUVION

PARIS

Mes compétences :
Illustrator
3Ds Max
Painting
After effects
Photoshop
Flash animation
Indesign
Drawing
Final Cut
Dreamweaver
HTML + CSS
Javascript
JQuery

  • Freelance - Graphic Designer

    2013 - maintenant

  • LINKUP CONSEIL - Junior Art Director

    2013 - 2013 ¤ CDD 6 months
    Creation & conception of communication tools such as :

    ¤ CSR (Corporate Social Responsability) internal booklet for TOTAL,

    ¤ "Motivational kit" by LESIEUR for general practitioners to help them sensibilize and support their patients to better food and health habits.
    This kit contains :
    • A guide for the doctor,
    • A poster for the waiting room to be seen by the patients,
    • A quiz to be complete by the patient in the waiting room to help the doctor understand how far is the patient concerned by healthy behaviors.

    ¤ An event cover on a french magasine for NUTRIONIX, a french catering brand.

    ¤ "Nutritive values guide at the heart of our grain biscuits" by MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL.
    This guide contains :
    • A nutritive values guide showing Mondelez efforts on biscuits' recipies.
    • 25 specification sheets presenting each biscuits' nutritive values,
    • A newsletter about Mondelez nutrition' s actualities.

    For this client I also was in charge of :
    • Creating a stand for the French Days of Nutrition (JFN) happening at Bordeaux in december.
    • Creating an invitation for an internal meeting at Mondelez to present the guide to a first panel.

  • TBWA\CORPORATE - Assistante Directeur Artistique

    Boulogne Billancourt 2011 - 2012 Stage 6 mois (de juillet à décembre) :

    ¤ Communication visuelle :
    • In & OFF media ;
    • Communication institutionnelle : création d'outils de communication tels que : logo, rapports annuels, brochures, affiches, leaflets...

    ¤ Durant ce stage j'ai pu travailler sur les marques suivantes :
    • Cargill : territoire visuel : logotype, iconographie, affiches ;
    • STmicroelectronics : territoire visuel : logotype, iconographie, édition ;
    • ICP (Institut Catholique de Paris) : flyers, affiches, brochure ;
    • KPMG : brochure et PLV ;
    • Pôle Emploi : brochure ;
    • INPES : logotype ;
    • Fortis : logotype ;
    • SNCF Gare & Connection : guide des outils de communication.

  • SAGEM WIRELESS - Assistante Directeur Artistique

    2010 - 2011 Stage de 3 mois (de juin à août) :

    ¤ Durant ce stage j'ai été en charge de :
    • la création graphique de l'Interface Utilisation des mobiles SAGEM (icônes, fonds d'écran, navigation des menus...) ;
    • du suivis de projet en collaboration avec le service R&D ;
    • création des packagings ;
    • création de goodies et de PLV ;
    • adaptation de l'interface Utilisateur selon l'identité de la marque Agnès b. sur l' "Agnès b. phone".

  • PuMa Conseil - Assistante Directeur Artistique

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Stage (3mois) : Réalisation des outils prints tels que affiches, annonces-presse, et testimonies en médias BtoB.

