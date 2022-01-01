Menu

Pierre ERMERY

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • association Ressources pôle Entretiens familiaux - Psychologue therapeute familial

    2004 - 2015

  • CSAPA Centre Horizons Association Estrelia - Psychologue clinicien

    2003 - 2015

  • cabinet de psychologue clinicien psychothérapeute - Psychologue psychothérapeute

    1983 - maintenant

Formations

Réseau