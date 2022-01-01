Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre ERMERY
Ajouter
Pierre ERMERY
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
association Ressources pôle Entretiens familiaux
- Psychologue therapeute familial
2004 - 2015
CSAPA Centre Horizons Association Estrelia
- Psychologue clinicien
2003 - 2015
cabinet de psychologue clinicien psychothérapeute
- Psychologue psychothérapeute
1983 - maintenant
Formations
Université De Grenoble
Grenoble
1973 - maintenant
Réseau
Consult EDUC'
Isabelle CAILLARD
Virginie MEGGLÉ