Pierre ESNAULT

Le Pont de Claix

En résumé

Graduated of a MBA France-India diploma added to a Master specialised in purchasing, I am now working for the Becton Dickinson group in the international purchasing servcie as Business Procurement Data Analyst.
During my studies I had the opportunity to discover various countries. With 6 months spent in Chile and 6 months in India I opened my mind to others culture and way of working.
Optimistic with a big thirst of discovery, I aspire to an international career in the purchasing department.
Ending my actual contract by end of september, I am looking for new opportunities in France or abroad in the purchasing field.

Entreprises

  • Becton Dickinson - Business Procurement Analyst

    Le Pont de Claix 2016 - maintenant In Becton Dickinson, international leader of pharmaceutical industry I am part of the procurement team of the Pharmaceutical Systems Business Units.
    My majors missions are
    - Data analysis
    - Project follow up
    - Price benchmarking and cost optimization
    - Supplier evaluation
    - Looking for new saving opportunities
    - Nogociation with stakeholders
    The key issues to succeed my missions are having good relationship with the stakeholders and being highly rigorous on the various performed analysis.

  • Landmark Group - Business Project

    2015 - 2015 Business Project for Landmark Group, biggest retailer in Asia.
    Mission realized for Max, a brand from Landmark Group specialized in clothes retail.
    Analysis of various Max stores in Bangalore and creation of an audit, including the best practices and key performance indicators.
    Identifying the Management methods in the retails stores in India and comparaison with the management methods in western countries.
    Finally, I participated to the set-up of a partnership between Max and FlipKart (biggest e-commerce website in India).

  • DOCAPOST - Business Project

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2014 - 2014 Rationalizing the supplier portfolio and finding solutions for improving the internal communication.
    Presentation of the results in front of the Docapost purchases director.
    Work realized in team working of 6 students, in competition with three other teams. Our team won the competition thanks to the creation of an excel file which allow to identify quickly all of the suppliers and it's performance. A real efficient tool to facilitate the suppliers rationalization.

  • Aguaventura - Assistant Manager

    Pucon 2013 - 2013 Intern in the international tourism agency "Aguaventura Expediciones", I am in charge the welcoming of the international customers and managing the differents bookings. I work in a team of 8 persons, in constant relationship with the various activities suppliers. Also, I'm on charge to organise activities programs made to measure for groups.
    As assistant manager I give various missions to my team and I the representative between the work team and and the directors.

  • Loiodice Conference Système - Commercial

    Loiodice Conference Système - Commercial

    2011 - 2012
    As assistant manager I give various missions to my team and I the representative between the work team and and the directors.

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Pau (Pau)

    Pau 2012 - 2016 MBA

    3 years of studies, with 1 year of specialization in Purchasing and Supply Chain

