Pierre ESNAULT

Graduated of a MBA France-India diploma added to a Master specialised in purchasing, I am now working for the Becton Dickinson group in the international purchasing servcie as Business Procurement Data Analyst.

During my studies I had the opportunity to discover various countries. With 6 months spent in Chile and 6 months in India I opened my mind to others culture and way of working.

Optimistic with a big thirst of discovery, I aspire to an international career in the purchasing department.

Ending my actual contract by end of september, I am looking for new opportunities in France or abroad in the purchasing field.