Pierre FAVENNEC

Goldman Sachs
- Vice-President
Paris
2009 - 2015
Business Unit Manager – Investment Banking Division
* In charge of staffing, performance review, recruiting, and internal affairs for the Financial Institutions Group, Healthcare, Real Estate, and Paris teams
Vice President in the Financial Institutions Group – Investment Banking Division
* Cover the French banking and insurance sector, as well as the UK and South African insurance sectors
* Selected transactions
-- £906m IPO of Direct Line Group (RBS Insurance) (Oct 2012)
-- CHF 492m rights issue of Julius Baer (Aug 2012)
-- Dexia Group restructuring, including sale of Dexia Bank Belgium to the Belgian Government for €4.0bn (Oct 2011), sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to La Caisse des Dépôts et Consignation and La Banque Postale (Oct 2011), sale of Dexia Banque Internationale à Luxembourg to Precision Capital for €730m (Dec 2011)
-- Towergate £200m acquisition by Advent International and comprehensive refinancing (Jan 2011)
-- $500m Eurobond for KIPCO, a Kuwait holding company with participations in financial institutions (Nov 2009)
* Advised on potential IPOs and buy and sell-side situations in the banking and insurance sectors in France, Benelux, the UK, Turkey, Poland, and North Africa