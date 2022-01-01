Menu

Pierre FAVENNEC

Paris

Entreprises

  • Scor Se - Deputy Head of Strategy & Development at SCOR Global P&C

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Nomura - Vice-President

    Tokyo 2014 - 2016 Financial Institution Group

  • Goldman Sachs - Vice-President

    Paris 2009 - 2015 Business Unit Manager – Investment Banking Division
    * In charge of staffing, performance review, recruiting, and internal affairs for the Financial Institutions Group, Healthcare, Real Estate, and Paris teams

    Vice President in the Financial Institutions Group – Investment Banking Division
    * Cover the French banking and insurance sector, as well as the UK and South African insurance sectors
    * Selected transactions
    -- £906m IPO of Direct Line Group (RBS Insurance) (Oct 2012)
    -- CHF 492m rights issue of Julius Baer (Aug 2012)
    -- Dexia Group restructuring, including sale of Dexia Bank Belgium to the Belgian Government for €4.0bn (Oct 2011), sale of Dexia Municipal Agency to La Caisse des Dépôts et Consignation and La Banque Postale (Oct 2011), sale of Dexia Banque Internationale à Luxembourg to Precision Capital for €730m (Dec 2011)
    -- Towergate £200m acquisition by Advent International and comprehensive refinancing (Jan 2011)
    -- $500m Eurobond for KIPCO, a Kuwait holding company with participations in financial institutions (Nov 2009)
    * Advised on potential IPOs and buy and sell-side situations in the banking and insurance sectors in France, Benelux, the UK, Turkey, Poland, and North Africa

  • Booz Company - Consultant & Senior Consultant

    PARIS 16 2004 - 2007 * Conducted strategic due diligences in the telecommunications, defence, and industrial equipment sectors for PE funds
    * Managed the financial control of the turnaround of a leading European aeronautics company (revenues €30bn+)
    -- Organised and led the 10 senior controllers in charge of the financial forecasting, budgeting, and tracking of savings across divisions and countries (€3bn+ cost impact, €9bn+ cumulated cash impact over 5 years)
    -- Prepared weekly progress to client’s Chief Controlling Officer, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors
    * Designed growth strategy and identified potential acquisition targets for a €30bn+ European defence company
    * Developed detailed market entry strategy for a new mobile telephony operator in an emerging Sub-Saharan country

Formations

  • The University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business (Chicago)

    Chicago 2007 - 2009 MBA

    Concentrations in Finance, Accounting, and Economics
    Co-chair of the French MBA Club, member of European Business Group, Investment Banking Group, and Wine Club

  • Ecole Centrale (Chatenay Malabry)

    Chatenay Malabry 2000 - 2004 Option: Genie Industriel
    Filiere: Strategie-Marketing-Finance

