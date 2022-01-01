Pierre FAVRE

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Coaching individuel
Transformation SI
Coaching d'équipe
Plateforme collaborative
Conduite du changement
Accompagnement au changement
Lean management
Management opérationnel
Lean IT
Management
Management de transition
Direction de projet
Direction de centre de profits
Réponse aux appels d'offres
Gestion de programme
Gestion budgétaire
Project Management Office
Portfolio Administration
Pre sales
Cost Control
Exports
Project Management
Risk Management
Service Management
Microsoft SharePoint
Compaq/Digital Hardware
HP Hardware
Microsoft Windows
PC Hardware > Intel PCs
Oracle
SAP
Data Warehousing
ITIL
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Windows NT
SAS System > SAS Statistical Package
SQL
UNIX