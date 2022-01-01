Menu

Pierre FAVRE

Les Ulis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Coaching individuel
Transformation SI
Coaching d'équipe
Plateforme collaborative
Conduite du changement
Accompagnement au changement
Lean management
Management opérationnel
Lean IT
Management
Management de transition
Direction de projet
Direction de centre de profits
Réponse aux appels d'offres
Gestion de programme
Gestion budgétaire
Project Management Office
Portfolio Administration
Pre sales
Cost Control
Exports
Project Management
Risk Management
Service Management
Microsoft SharePoint
Compaq/Digital Hardware
HP Hardware
Microsoft Windows
PC Hardware > Intel PCs
Oracle
SAP
Data Warehousing
ITIL
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Windows NT
SAS System > SAS Statistical Package
SQL
UNIX

Entreprises

  • Hewlett-Packard - Chef de Projet

    Les Ulis maintenant

  • HCL Technologies - Directeur, responsable fonctionnel

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2016 - maintenant Mission: Bâtir et diriger les nouvelles fonctions.
    * Mise en place des programmes de transition de l'IT pour les nouveaux clients
    * Fonctions centrales: PMO, gestion de portefeuille projets, bureau de transition & transformation
    * 120 personnes dans 7 pays

  • Volvo - IT Group Manager, Global Delivery & Manager

    Saint Priest 2006 - 2016 IT Group Manager, Global Delivery Manager
    IT Mission: Bâtir et développer les équipes. Délivrer les services globaux
    de collaboration et de consulting. Gérer les centres de coûts. Optimiser
    Groupe Volvo, Renault Trucks la production, la maintenance et le support (Lean IT Management).
    Lyon * Equipes locales et distribuées: 10-20 employés + 5-20 prestataires
    * Service Sharepoint: Budget 3M EUR , 20 000 sites
    * Gestion de 4 transformations majeures

    Chef de Projet et Directeur de Programme
    Mission: Rationaliser l'infrastructure, l'organisation et les processus liés aux serveurs et postes de travail.
    * Windows: 5 projets globaux, budget 3,5M EUR , 33000h sur 18 mois, réduction des coûts de 3M EUR par an.
    * Sourcing: 17 projets, budget 3M EUR , réduction des coûts 6M EUR par an.
    * Réorganisation : Nouvelle structure centrée sur les services, transformation de la production, alignement des fonctions
    * Gestion de parc micro du groupe Volvo: Budget 400 k EUR /an + 80k EUR
    par pays. Déploiement mondial (40.000 PC).

  • Hp - Responsable déploiement Telecom

    Courtaboeuf 2004 - 2006 Mission: En charge d'un grand compte, piloter les activités
    d'intégration en France, Allemagne, Ecosse, Singapour. Coordonner les
    Centre d'Intégration et de Déploiement affaires (50 pays) avec les entités commerciales et les usines.
    en Télécommunications * Portefeuille $40M/an dont $6M de services, Villefontaine * Management fonctionnel et projet d'une équipe de 30 personnes
    * Rentabilité 40% sur les services

  • Compaq - Chef de Projet

    Munich 1999 - 2004 Mission: Diriger les équipes techniques. Assurer la relation avec les
    intégrateurs et partenaires (Intel, MS, Oracle, Bea).
    Centre d'Intégration et de Déploiement * Déploiement de 330 serveurs dans 12 pays pour de grands comptes
    Annecy et Grenoble * Pilotage de 44 projets (R&D et clients), équipes de 2 à 10 ingénieurs
    * Budget $3M, 3000 j/h, $1.7M en valeur ajoutée sur projets clients.

    Consultant Technique dans le groupe engineering
    Mission: Conseil avant-vente et réalisation d'architectures hautement disponibles. Qualifier les solutions, définir les services et prestations avec les partenaires (SAP, Oracle).
    * 130 projets traités, pour une valeur de $250M
    * Rédaction de 10 études et White Papers, animation de 40 ateliers.

  • Atos - Developpeur

    Bezons 1996 - 1997 Pour MATRA TRANSPORT ; developpement SGBD.

  • MARBEN - Développeur

    1994 - 1996
    Pour la S.C.E.T - Paris; développement système de gestion des Sociétés d'Economie Mixte.

Formations

Réseau