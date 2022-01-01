Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre FERNANDEZ
Ajouter
Pierre FERNANDEZ
NICE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Meeting Professionals International
- Sr Director Europe
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Eric PETULLA
Guillaume DUVAL
Jean Pierre LAVAILL
Loïc DOMBREVAL
Marie-Paule DIDELOT