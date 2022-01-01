Menu

Pierre FERRIER

Douai

En résumé

Calme, rigoureux et autonome.
Je suis quelqu'un de persévérant et qui ne compte pas ses heures pour arriver à mes objectifs.

Mes compétences :
Active Directory
Wi-Fi
PABX
Rédaction de contenus
TCP/IP
Intégration
Lotus Domino
Microsoft Windows XP / 7
Avaya
Microsoft Office 2013
RDS 2008 R2
Veeam
Administration Windows 2008 R2
VMware ESX
PRTG Network Monitor
TSE
Fortinet
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
SDSL
VMware
Administration Windows 2012R2
IPBX Avaya
DNS
NAS Synology
WSUS
Client Leger Dell Wyse
Trend micro
DHCP

Entreprises

  • NOREVIE - Administrateur système et réseau

    Douai 2014 - maintenant - Gestion Active Directory (GPO, OU, DNS, DHCP... )
    - Administration d'un VCenter VMWare contenant 4 ESX (60 Vms)
    - Administration des serveurs de messagerie IBM LOTUS Notes 9 et TRAVELER.
    - Installation et administration d'une ferme de 8 serveurs RDS 2012 R2.
    - Mise en place de serveurs de sécurité (WSUS, Antivirus TREND Micro 11, Malwarebytes).
    - Mise en place d’un serveur de supervision PRTG avec 500 capteurs.
    - Analyse des alertes PRTG et mise en place de mesures correctives ou préventives.
    - Administration Firewall FORTINET FORTIGATE 200D.
    - Administration PROXY FORTINET FORTIGATE 100D
    - Gestion des sauvegardes des données et de l'infrastructure VMWare avec le produit VEEAM B&R 9.5.
    - Gestion du système téléphonique IPBX AVAYA.

    - Formalisation et maintien de la documentation d'exploitation et de la cartographie technique du SI.
    - Mise en place des procédures techniques d'exploitation, d'utilisation et de sécurité des équipements informatiques
    - Rédaction de méthodologie pour la restauration de fichiers / disque / Vm.

    - Pilotage de projets techniques : murs d’écrans, visio-conférence inter-sites, …
    - Expression de besoin technique et contraintes SI dans les cahiers des charges des projets métiers de l’entreprise (construction de nouveaux sites et résidences)
    - Responsable des achats de matériel informatique : postes de travail, clients légers, tablettes, mobiles.
    - Pilotage des prestataires
    - Configuration des postes de travail et flotte de téléphonie mobile (outil MDM)
    - Support utilisateurs de niveau 2
    - Notions avancées de Sécurité des Systèmes d’Information

  • NOREVIE - Prestataire Informatique

    Douai 2013 - 2014 Prestation informatique chez le Client NOREVIE
    Missions effectuées:
    - Support utilisateurs et renforts pour la partie administration de profils utilisateurs.
    - Rédactions et mises à jour de procédures.
    - Mise en place d'applications sur ferme TSE.
    - Administration de la messagerie LOTUS.
    - Migration de l'organisation de fichiers des utilisateurs, gestion des scripts, droits et groupe utilisateurs.

  • IT-Room - Technicien Système et Réseau

    Hem 2012 - 2014 Mise en place de serveur AD, DHCP, DNS
    Refonte de réseau d'entreprise.
    Gestions des droits sur serveur de fichiers
    Création et gestion de messagerie Google App.
    Gestion d’hébergement. OVH
    Mise en place de NAS SYNOLOGY.
    Devis & Commande de matériel informatique.
    Préparation de poste informatique.
    Maintenance informatique.
    Assistance Utilisateurs.
    Rédaction procédures.
    Intégration Web.
    Gestion des sauvegardes.

  • Damart - Technicien/Administrateur Système et Réseau

    Roubaix 2008 - 2012 - Mise en place d’un serveur d’inventaire OCS-INVENTORY NG.
    - Création des comptes Active Directory.
    - Gestion des serveurs d’impressions et serveurs de fichiers
    - Câblage baie de brassage réseau et répartiteurs téléphonique.
    - Gestions des sauvegardes sur bandes LTO et AIT.
    - Support Utilisateurs Niveau 1 & 2.
    - Mise en place et parametrages des telephones et DECT sur console Alcatel 4400
    - Résolution des incidents liés aux téléphones du PABX Niveau 1 & 2.
    - Paramétrage Téléphone BLACKBERRY et cléf 3G.
    - Préparation et configuration des postes informatiques.
    - Configuration et Déploiement de Radios MOTOROLA & SYMBOL (30).
    - Maintenance Niveau 2 des magasins DAMART.
    - Astreinte service infrastructure (serveurs).
    - Rédactions de procédures.

  • Xanaka - Technicien SI

    2007 - 2008 - Gestion de l’Active Directory (Unité organisationnelle, GG, GL...).
    - Création de compte Utilisateur dans l’Active Directory.
    - Création de compte messagerie Lotus Note 6.5.5.
    - Création et gestion des comptes ActivCard (accès distant sécurisé).
    - Gestion des connexions Radius.
    - Délégation de droits sur DFS et dossiers partagés.
    - Câblage dans les baies de brassage.
    - Intervention et Supervision Switch (Device Manager).
    - Installation d’imprimantes sur serveur d’impression.
    - Préparations du matériel pour les utilisateurs (Ghost, applications et client Lotus).
    - Support Niveau 1 et 2. sur les Postes utilisateurs.
    - Maintenance du matériel (localisation et résolution des pannes).

  • Pimkie - Technicien Support Micro

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2007 - Gestion de l’Active Directory (Utilisateurs, Unité organisationnelle, GG, GL...).
    - Création de compte messagerie Lotus Note 6.5.5.
    - Création et gestion des comptes ActivCard (accès distant sécurisé).
    - Gestion des connexions Radius.
    - Délégation de droits sur DFS et dossiers partagés.
    - Câblage dans les baies de brassage.
    - Intervention et Supervision Switch (Device Manager).
    - Installation d’imprimantes sur serveur d’impression.
    - Préparations du matériel pour les utilisateurs (Ghost, applications et client Lotus).
    - Choix et test de nouveau matériel.
    - Déploiement de package via SMS.
    - Gestion du parc informatique (ETICA).
    - Support Niveau 1 et 2. sur les Postes utilisateurs.
    - Maintenance du matériel (localisation et résolution des pannes).
    - Hotline

  • Camaïeu - Technicien de maintenance Informatique

    Roubaix 2005 - 2006

