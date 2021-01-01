Retail
Pierre-François ELIE
Pierre-François ELIE
Ivry-sur-Seine
Entreprises
E.Leclerc
- Vendeur Alimentaire
Ivry-sur-Seine
2011 - 2011
Coffee Presse
- Commercial Terrain
2010 - maintenant
Prospection B to B
Vente d’espaces publicita
Elaboration de fichiers clients
Reporting sur Excel
Organisation de tournées commerciales
Formations
ISE - Institut Supérieur De L'Entreprise
Saint Quentin En Yvelines
2013 - maintenant
Bachelor
Education First, International Language School
Vancouver
2013 - 2013
TOEFL
Lycée Marie Curie
Versailles
2010 - 2012
BTS Négociation et Relation Client
Réseau
Benjamin BAYEL
Chantal DOGIMONT *
