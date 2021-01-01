Pierre Francois LANGLOIS

Mes compétences :
Lean manufacturing
Budget
Solidworks
Six Sigma
SAP
MSC Adams
ANSYS
Management
Innovation
New Product Development
Entreprises
Sidel
- Mechanical engineering manager
Clichy2007 - maintenantBlowing machines for PET bottles
Management of a team of 80 managing engineers & designer, finance responsibilities (directly 7 M EUR responsibility over 20 M EUR R&D), technical accountabilty of machine performance & cost, management of external engineers, participation in china localization projects, cost reduction, modularity improvment, warranty cost reduction, tools & process alignment with italian & chinese site
Sidel
- Mechanical project manager
Clichy2004 - 2007Development of very hgh speed blower (up to 17 bottles/second), the world record at that time
Sidel
- Calculation engineer & manager
Clichy2000 - 2004Finite element analysis & dynamic analysis of mechanism
- Bulding of a team of expert (up to 5 engineers)
- Technical areas : assembly calculation, multiaxial fatigue , modale analysis, thermal
Sagem
- Calculation engineer
PARIS1998 - 2000Ggyroscop optimisation for military applications
Auxitec Ingénierie
- Ingénieur Calcul
LE HAVRE1997 - 1998commercial offer, calculation, reports of a wide area of industries (petroleum, chemical, nuclear, aeronautics, ...)