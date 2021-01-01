Menu

Pierre Francois LANGLOIS

Clichy

Mes compétences :
Lean manufacturing
Budget
Solidworks
Six Sigma
SAP
MSC Adams
ANSYS
Management
Innovation
New Product Development

Entreprises

  • Sidel - Mechanical engineering manager

    Clichy 2007 - maintenant Blowing machines for PET bottles
    Management of a team of 80 managing engineers & designer, finance responsibilities (directly 7 M EUR responsibility over 20 M EUR R&D), technical accountabilty of machine performance & cost, management of external engineers, participation in china localization projects, cost reduction, modularity improvment, warranty cost reduction, tools & process alignment with italian & chinese site

  • Sidel - Mechanical project manager

    Clichy 2004 - 2007 Development of very hgh speed blower (up to 17 bottles/second), the world record at that time

  • Sidel - Calculation engineer & manager

    Clichy 2000 - 2004 Finite element analysis & dynamic analysis of mechanism
    - Bulding of a team of expert (up to 5 engineers)
    - Technical areas : assembly calculation, multiaxial fatigue , modale analysis, thermal

  • Sagem - Calculation engineer

    PARIS 1998 - 2000 Ggyroscop optimisation for military applications

  • Auxitec Ingénierie - Ingénieur Calcul

    LE HAVRE 1997 - 1998 commercial offer, calculation, reports of a wide area of industries (petroleum, chemical, nuclear, aeronautics, ...)

Formations

  • Supméca Paris

    Saint Ouen 1993 - 1996 Sup Méca PARIS (previously CESTI) - Option Ingénierie des Structures mécaniques.

  • Lycée Aristide Briand

    Evreux 1991 - 1993 Math Sup - Math Spé Option M - Lycée A Briand (Evreux - 27)

