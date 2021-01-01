Docteur Sciences Odontologiques; Docteur Géologie Des Formations Sédimentaires Université de Provence



Trained in anthropology (Lab. Paleontology of Marseilles), I received a doctorate in geology and a doctorate in odontology and became the dentist of the oldest Catalan: Homo Erectus from Tautavel 450,000 years old. Therefore, I moved on all search fields: in Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia where Mary Leakey, Maurice Taieb, Yves Coppens and Donald Johanson discovered the Australopithecus.

In 1986, I recreated one of the oldest hominine jaws : Australopithecus Garusi aged 4 million years. My research at CNRS, with Bernard Puech (Mozart's skull ...), are devoted to the identification (technical Extractive replicas) published online:

http://independent.academia.edu/pfpuech/

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pierre_Francois_Puech