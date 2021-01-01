Retail
Pierre FREUND
Pierre FREUND
Bischheim
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ks Construction (ks Groupe)
- Directeur des travaux
Bischheim
2018 - maintenant
Ks Construction (ks Groupe)
- Conducteur de Travaux - Chargé d'affaire
Bischheim
2016 - 2018
Conducteur de travaux dans l'entreprise CREATIO (KS GROUPE)
LOSBERGER FRANCE
- Ingenieur travaux
2013 - 2016
HERVÉ SA
- Ingénieur travaux
Mantes-la-Jolie
2012 - 2013
Herve SA
- Apprentis ingénieur travaux
Mantes-la-Jolie
2010 - 2012
Formations
ESITC Caen (Caen)
Caen
2007 - 2012
Réseau
Amandine BERGERON
Cabinet IN QUARTO
Cédric KRIEGER
Jérémy JULIEN
Julien MIRANDA
Kilian CADIOU
Nader MIDANI
Pascaline GILLINO
Patrick GROSSI
Virginie DONEL
