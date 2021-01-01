Menu

Pierre FREUND

Bischheim

Entreprises

  • Ks Construction (ks Groupe) - Directeur des travaux

    Bischheim 2018 - maintenant

  • Ks Construction (ks Groupe) - Conducteur de Travaux - Chargé d'affaire

    Bischheim 2016 - 2018 Conducteur de travaux dans l'entreprise CREATIO (KS GROUPE)

  • LOSBERGER FRANCE - Ingenieur travaux

    2013 - 2016

  • HERVÉ SA - Ingénieur travaux

    Mantes-la-Jolie 2012 - 2013

  • Herve SA - Apprentis ingénieur travaux

    Mantes-la-Jolie 2010 - 2012

Formations

  • ESITC Caen (Caen)

    Caen 2007 - 2012

