Menu

Pierre FUSCIEN

Ecully

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Adeneo - Alternant Ingénierie Logiciel

    Ecully 2015 - maintenant

  • Adeneo - Labview Developer

    2014 - 2015

  • ERM Vallon - Developer Labview

    2013 - 2013

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :