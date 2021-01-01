Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre FUSCIEN
Ajouter
Pierre FUSCIEN
Ecully
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adeneo
- Alternant Ingénierie Logiciel
Ecully
2015 - maintenant
Adeneo
- Labview Developer
2014 - 2015
ERM Vallon
- Developer Labview
2013 - 2013
Formations
AFIP Formation
Villeurbanne
2015 - maintenant
Master
Université Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I)
Grenoble
2011 - 2012
Licence
Université Grenoble I - Joseph Fourier
Saint Martin D'Hères
2009 - 2011
DUT
Réseau
Abdellah AIT OMAR
Agnès TROTTET (SERVAIS)
Centum Adeneo (Écully)
Ayan DAOUD
Emmanuel GENEVEY-METAT
Fabrice CABRIT
Luc DESRUELLE
Marie Caroline BROCHET
Papa Ismaila DIEME
Ryad DJERBOUB
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z