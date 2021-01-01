Luc DESRUELLE

General Manager - Associé chez MESULOG

Expert LabVIEW & TestStand : LabVIEW Champion - Certifié LabVIEW Architecte (CLA) - Certifié TestStand Developpeur (CTD) - Auteur du livre français LabVIEW édition Dunod



Ingénieur Chef de projets Test et Mesure : étudie, spécifie et réalise des logiciels personnalisés dans le domaine du test et de la mesure. Expertise en métrologie, R&D, système d'acquisition et génération RF (UHF).



La double formation scientifique et informatique de l’équipe permet à l’entreprise d’être spécialisée dans le pilotage des systèmes d’'acquisition et le traitement de mesures.



Mes compétences :

LabVIEW

Gestion de projet

Banc de tests

instrumentation

Test