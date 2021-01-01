Luc DESRUELLE

-
Dunod
- Auteur du Livre LabVIEW : Programmation et applications
2015 - 2015
Auteur de la nouvelle édition du livre « LabVIEW : programmation et applications », édition Dunod.
Cet ouvrage permet progressivement au lecteur de s'initier aux bases puis aux techniques avancées du langage de développement LabVIEW afin de pouvoir réaliser une application dans les règles de l'art. Il dévoile également des précieuses astuces de professionnel pour permettre à un développeur confirmé de comprendre les concepts nécessaires à la préparation de l'examen Certifié LabVIEW Développeur (CLD) et d’obtenir un code maintenable, évolutif et performant.
-
Dunod
- Author of the French book “LabVIEW programming and applications"
2015 - 2015
I became author of the French book “LabVIEW programming and applications", Dunod editor, . Prefaced by Jeff Kodosky the latest version is dated of May 2015.
All examples are downloadable and completely conform to the LabVIEW Style Checklist (error handling, 4x4 connectors, alignment wires, commented, readable...).
Writing this book was done sharing my enthusiasm of LabVIEW and spreading my LabVIEW knowledge.
-
MESULOG
- Co-Gérant - LabVIEW Architect (CLA - CTD - LabVIEW Champion)
Moirans
2008 - 2016
co-gérant / Software Architect
Expert LabVIEW & TestStand
> LabVIEW Champion
> CLA : Certified LabVIEW Architect - Certification LabVIEW Architect
> CTD : Certified TestStand Developper
> Auteur du livre français sur LabVIEW
> Ingénieur Chef de projet développement de logiciels de "test et Mesure" sous logiciel LabVIEW & TestStand : Développement d'application de supervision, d'acquisition et traitement de signal.
-
-
MESULOG
- General Manager - Software Architect (LabVIEW Champion - CLA - CTD)
Moirans
2002 - maintenant
General Manager, Partner at MESULOG
Physics and Instrumentation engineer
> Certified LabVIEW Architect (CLA)
> Certified TestStand Developper (CTD).
> LabVIEW Champion
> Author of the French book “LabVIEW programming and applications", Dunod editor, prefaced by Jeff Kodosky.
I used LabVIEW since 1998, professional developer since 2002, certified since 2007 and LabVIEW Architect (CLA).
I work every day with LabVIEW since 14 years. I developed several applications and some examples are available on my company website (http://mesulog.fr/realisations.php?mode=1).
For those examples listed below,i was the project manager and developer:
Metrology: liquid flow rate measurement – CETIAT (this bench is a national reference) Flowmeter calibration application on three simultaneous lines. Metrological precision measurements. PLC link. Advanced test reports. LabVIEW, Switch Executive, PXI, DMM, NI-6608, OPC, Bidirectional link with MS Excel
Industrial Maintenance PDA - ALSTOM Grid: PDA for maintenance of energy distribution station controlled by PLC. Modbus serial link. Multi-platform deployment (Pocket PC, Win Mobile 6, Win CE) LabVIEW PDA
SF6 Circuit Breaker Validation - ALSTOM Grid: Validation of the mechanical endurance of a circuit breaker. Embedded acquisition system inside a circuit breaker under 6 bars pressure and submitted to high vibrations. LabVIEW FPGA, LabVIEW RT, VISA, TCP/IP, cDAQ, cRIO
Smart grid SCADA - ALSTOM Grid and GE: Supervision of energy distribution station. Data and alarms from PLC monitoring. LabVIEW, OPC, Database, Excel report
Stand-alone Continuous Acquisition - ELECTRICFIL Automotive Temperature traceability during environmental tests. Real time system controled by web page. Data transferred by FTP if network available. LabVIEW RT, FieldPoint, FTP
Temperature Sensors Calibration Bench – CETIAT Calibration of, up to 40 sensors. Metrological precision measurements. Client calibration reports. LabVIEW, DMM, Multiplexers, Bidirectional link with MS Excel
Micro-Electronics Digital Protocol Manager - ST-Ericsson Stand-alone programmable instrument for RF component interfacing. NI-FlexRIO within PXI chassis. Different digital protocols: RFBUS, I2C, I2S, SPI. LabVIEW, FPGA, Visa, TCP/IP, PXI, FlexRIO
TFT Display Validation Bench - THALES LCD Functional test and numbering with probe card. Prober and pico-amper probe control, VISA, Motion, MS Excel
Research Material Nanocharacterization – CEA - French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission: Measurements acquisition from an energetic ion beam sample showering. Link with an MEIS spectrometer and 4-axis positioning drive. LabVIEW, DAQmx, DMM, Instrument control, pico-amper probe.
Others confidential softwares.
-
-
MESULOG
- General Manager - Software Architect (LabVIEW Champion - CLA - CTD)
Moirans
2002 - maintenant
General Manager - Associé chez MESULOG
Software Architect (expert LabVIEW & TestStand)
> LabVIEW Champion
> Certifié LabVIEW Architecte (CLA)
> Certifié TestStand Developpeur (CTD)
> Auteur du livre français LabVIEW édition Dunod
Ingénieur Chef de projets Test et Mesure : étudie, spécifie et réalise des logiciels personnalisés dans le domaine du test et de la mesure. Expertise en métrologie, R&D, système d'acquisition et génération RF (UHF).
La double formation scientifique et informatique de l’équipe permet à l’entreprise d’être spécialisée dans le pilotage des systèmes d’'acquisition et le traitement de mesures.
> Architecte logiciel : Responsable de la gestion de projets de 8000 VI's sur cycle de vie de 15 ans
> Développement logiciel sous environnement National Instruments (LabVIEW, TestStand), sur OS Windows, CE, Mobile, PDA, FPGA, Temps réel RT et linux
> Conseil et expertise : automatisation des moyens de tests, architecture logicielle, système de test, mesure paramètre physique, intégration équipement de mesure, estimation incertitude liée à une chaîne de mesure, supervision, traitement du signal;
> Définition cahier des charges / Design avec les clients (matériel, structure applicative, IHM)
> Maintenance des logiciels et gestion des versions (SVN, SCC)
> Gestion projet, Organisation et répartition des tâches du projet (Codex + web collaboratif)
> Tests et intégration continue (Jenkins, test unitaire et fonctionnel)
> Suivi de projet (organisation des réunions de lancement, d'avancement, recette finale...)
> Rédaction document d'expertise et de design
> Rédaction des propositions, Formation utilisateur
> Rédaction de document technique, méthode de travail, Framework de projet
> Agrément recherche, CIR