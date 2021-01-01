Menu

Pierre GAFFORI

Montrouge

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Commodities
Derivatives
Energie
Forex
front office
IRD
Matières premières
pétrole
Sales

Entreprises

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - SALES - Fixed Income markets (IRD & Forex)

    Montrouge 2010 - maintenant Sales - Opérateur de marché
    Structuration et vente de produits dérivés de taux et de change à destination des corporates et des collectivités publiques
    - Pricing et structuration
    - Rédaction de propositions commerciale
    - Vente des différentes stratégies de gestion du risque de taux et de change

  • NATIXIS - SALES ASSISTANT - Commodity derivatives - Energy

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Pitches, quotations, oil market review, analysis of hedging opportunities for corporates from a variety of industrial sectors, client fronting for daily follow-up, information newsletter

    Client portfolio: independent oil producers, refineries, airlines, shipping and road transport companies

    Experienced in:
    - Oil & Gas underlyings: Crude oil (ICE, Nymex…), fuel & distillates (Platts), Nat Gas (formulas)
    - Hedging strategies: swap, collars, 3 way, activating and deactivating structures

    Achievements:
    - Participation into the execution & follow-up processes of trades on the desk
    - Led a research paper on the energy needs of mining sector and local authorities

  • CALYON - SALES ASSISTANT- fixed income and forex derivatives

    Montrouge 2007 - 2008 Analysis of customers’ interests: quotations, pitches
    Client fronting for hedging and optimization issues, market risk management (interest rate, foreign exchange) and marginally investment solutions

    Client portfolio: local’s mid-cap, local authorities and institutional

    Team traded on all underlying which allowed a global understanding of capital markets

    Experienced in:
    - Fixed Income derivatives – IRD and FX (vanilla, exotics and hybrids)
    - Equity structured derivatives

    Achievements:
    - Trade execution follow-up
    - Attended client meetings
    - Managed the FX book of BTT (French subsidiary of GEA Group) with a great deal of autonomy

  • CONFIGURE ICT Recruitment - RESSOURCER

    2006 - 2006 Search of “niche” IT consultants in an international environment (Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Great-Britain, Netherland)
    - Match profiles with job requirements
    - Sell interests to targeted consultants

    Achievements: 4 consultants assigned

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :