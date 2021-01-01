Pierre GAFFORI

Montrouge2010 - maintenantSales - Opérateur de marché
Structuration et vente de produits dérivés de taux et de change à destination des corporates et des collectivités publiques
- Pricing et structuration
- Rédaction de propositions commerciale
- Vente des différentes stratégies de gestion du risque de taux et de change
NATIXIS
- SALES ASSISTANT - Commodity derivatives - Energy
Paris2009 - 2009Pitches, quotations, oil market review, analysis of hedging opportunities for corporates from a variety of industrial sectors, client fronting for daily follow-up, information newsletter
Client portfolio: independent oil producers, refineries, airlines, shipping and road transport companies
Experienced in:
- Oil & Gas underlyings: Crude oil (ICE, Nymex…), fuel & distillates (Platts), Nat Gas (formulas)
- Hedging strategies: swap, collars, 3 way, activating and deactivating structures
Achievements:
- Participation into the execution & follow-up processes of trades on the desk
- Led a research paper on the energy needs of mining sector and local authorities
CALYON
- SALES ASSISTANT- fixed income and forex derivatives
Montrouge2007 - 2008Analysis of customers’ interests: quotations, pitches
Client fronting for hedging and optimization issues, market risk management (interest rate, foreign exchange) and marginally investment solutions
Client portfolio: local’s mid-cap, local authorities and institutional
Team traded on all underlying which allowed a global understanding of capital markets
Experienced in:
- Fixed Income derivatives – IRD and FX (vanilla, exotics and hybrids)
- Equity structured derivatives
Achievements:
- Trade execution follow-up
- Attended client meetings
- Managed the FX book of BTT (French subsidiary of GEA Group) with a great deal of autonomy
CONFIGURE ICT Recruitment
- RESSOURCER
2006 - 2006Search of “niche” IT consultants in an international environment (Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Great-Britain, Netherland)
- Match profiles with job requirements
- Sell interests to targeted consultants