Pierre GALLON
Gentilly
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Rubecom
- Directeur
Gentilly
2005 - 2012
Gallon Technologies
- CEO
2005 - maintenant
Prise de participations financières et Direction Générale
Accenture
- Alliance manager
Paris
2000 - 2003
Sequent
- Responsable commercial
1997 - 1999
Compuware
- Ingénieur Commercial
Boulogne-Billancourt
1996 - 1996
CRAY RESEARCH
- Ingénieur commercial
1994 - 1996
Formations
Université Paris IX - Dauphine (Paris)
Paris
1988 - 1990
Réseau
Alexandra CAZET
Antoine PASSAT
Emmanuel AMON
Emmanuel DE CRÉPY
Jean-Baptiste FILLOL
Jean-Francois MOUFLE
Julie MERCIER
Laurent VAICHERE
Marc ISSARTEL
Nathalie CACHIN
