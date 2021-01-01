Menu

Pierre GALLUC

RENNS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management

Entreprises

  • Génie informatique - Etudiant

    maintenant

  • Mitsubishi

    Paris maintenant

  • streamezzo-Amdocs - SW Development Director

    2015 - maintenant

  • Streamezzo - Amdocs - Site Manager / Application Group Manager

    2007 - 2014

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :