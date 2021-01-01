Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GALLUC
Ajouter
Pierre GALLUC
RENNS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Entreprises
Génie informatique
- Etudiant
maintenant
Mitsubishi
Paris
maintenant
streamezzo-Amdocs
- SW Development Director
2015 - maintenant
Streamezzo - Amdocs
- Site Manager / Application Group Manager
2007 - 2014
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud SIRJACQ
Christophe RÉMOND
Déborah MAHIEU
Didier FARCY
Florian GIRARD
Ghislain KAMGANG
Kevin MORIZUR
Patricia CUILLER
Quentin ESLAN
Régis LUCAS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z