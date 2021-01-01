Retail
Pierre GARCIA
Pierre GARCIA
Puteaux
Profil
Réseau
Entreprises
Allianz
- Conseiller Protection Sociale
Puteaux
2014 - maintenant
Macif
- Conseiller commercial en agence
Niort
2012 - 2013
Conseiller commercial en agence.
Macif
- Télé conseiller
Niort
2010 - 2012
Télé conseiller.
Formations
ICFA
Bordeaux
2010 - 2012
Brevet de Technicien Supérieur
Négociation et relation client.
Réseau
Aile Médicale NIMES
Alexandre BESSON
Alexandre BESSON
Cabinet RECRUTEMENT
Dourthe THOMAS
El Msabli NADIA
Laura JULIARD
Mickaël OZER
Sandra DENIS GONZALEZ
