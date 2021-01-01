Menu

Pierre GARCIA

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Agen

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Allianz - Conseiller Protection Sociale

    Puteaux 2014 - maintenant

  • Macif - Conseiller commercial en agence

    Niort 2012 - 2013 Conseiller commercial en agence.

  • Macif - Télé conseiller

    Niort 2010 - 2012 Télé conseiller.

Formations

  • ICFA

    Bordeaux 2010 - 2012 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

    Négociation et relation client.

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :