Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GARCIA
Ajouter
Pierre GARCIA
Montrouge
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Ternay
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CREDIT AGRICOLE CENTRE EST
- CHARGE DE CLIENTELE DE PARTICULIERS
Montrouge
2011 - maintenant
CREDIT AGRICOLE CENTRE EST
- CONSEILLER DE CLIENTELE DE PARTICUIERS
Montrouge
2008 - 2011
CREDIT AGRICOLE CENTRE EST
- ATTACHE COMMERCIAL
Montrouge
2006 - 2008
Formations
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2005 - 2006
LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE
BANQUE - UNIVERSITE LYON 2 / CFPB
CFPB
Lyon
2005 - 2006
licence professionnelle
Institution Robin (Vienne)
Vienne
2003 - 2005
BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE
Réseau
David NICOLETTI
Mathieu TRONCIA
Nicolas RIEU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z