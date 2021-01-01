Menu

Pierre GARCIA

Montrouge

Entreprises

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE CENTRE EST - CHARGE DE CLIENTELE DE PARTICULIERS

    Montrouge 2011 - maintenant

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE CENTRE EST - CONSEILLER DE CLIENTELE DE PARTICUIERS

    Montrouge 2008 - 2011

  • CREDIT AGRICOLE CENTRE EST - ATTACHE COMMERCIAL

    Montrouge 2006 - 2008

Formations

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Lyon 2005 - 2006 LICENCE PROFESSIONNELLE

    BANQUE - UNIVERSITE LYON 2 / CFPB

  • CFPB

    Lyon 2005 - 2006 licence professionnelle

  • Institution Robin (Vienne)

    Vienne 2003 - 2005 BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE

