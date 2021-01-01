Pierre GARNIER

Mes compétences :
CBTC
Ertms
Gsm
LGV
Tramway
Transport
Transport public
Transport ferroviaire
Entreprises
Stif
PARISmaintenant
RATP
- ING
Paris2011 - maintenantMOE Prolongement L14 à Mairie de St Ouen : responsable lot moyen audio-visuels
Thales Transportation Systems
- Responsable lot
Courbevoie2007 - 2010Réalisation "design & build" Ligne 1 du Metro de Saint Domingue, en République Domincaine.
* Pilotage de sous-traitants, coûts, délais et performance
* Responsable technique lot & interfaces
* Démarrage de la maintenance, 6 premiers mois d'exploitation
* Expatriation de 1 an sur site
Alcatel - lucent
- Bid Manager
Paris2005 - 2007Bid Manager au sein de Alcatel ISD, marché vertical "Transport". Responsable technique offre sur projets :
* LGV équipée de ERTMS L2
* Systèmes courants faibles
Réalisation de la phase0 du projet TGV Communiquant LGV-Est : internet à bord.
Alcatel Alenia Space
- Bid Manager
2001 - 2005
JPL (NASA)
- Assistant de recherche
1997 - 1999Coopération Service National en tant que Assistant de recherche au JPL. Los Angeles, Californie, USA.