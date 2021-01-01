Menu

Pierre GARNIER

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
CBTC
Ertms
Gsm
LGV
Tramway
Transport
Transport public
Transport ferroviaire

Entreprises

  • Stif

    PARIS maintenant

  • RATP - ING

    Paris 2011 - maintenant MOE Prolongement L14 à Mairie de St Ouen : responsable lot moyen audio-visuels

  • Thales Transportation Systems - Responsable lot

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2010 Réalisation "design & build" Ligne 1 du Metro de Saint Domingue, en République Domincaine.
    * Pilotage de sous-traitants, coûts, délais et performance
    * Responsable technique lot & interfaces
    * Démarrage de la maintenance, 6 premiers mois d'exploitation
    * Expatriation de 1 an sur site

  • Alcatel - lucent - Bid Manager

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Bid Manager au sein de Alcatel ISD, marché vertical "Transport". Responsable technique offre sur projets :
    * LGV équipée de ERTMS L2
    * Systèmes courants faibles
    Réalisation de la phase0 du projet TGV Communiquant LGV-Est : internet à bord.

  • Alcatel Alenia Space - Bid Manager

    2001 - 2005

  • JPL (NASA) - Assistant de recherche

    1997 - 1999 Coopération Service National en tant que Assistant de recherche au JPL. Los Angeles, Californie, USA.

Formations

Annuaire des membres :