Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GASNIER
Ajouter
Pierre GASNIER
Paris
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Levallois-Perret
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Adneom
- Chargé de recrutement
Paris
2013 - maintenant
Shangri-La Hotel, Paris
- Coordinateur évènementiel
2012 - 2012
Formations
Espeme EDHEC Business School
Lille
2009 - 2013
Master 2
Réseau
Agathe DUBAR
Antonin GASTON
Charles BÉNARD
Maxime HUTIN
Pascal FLÉCHEAU
Pauline PETITPREZ
Pierre GAIGNARD
Xavier GALLORO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z