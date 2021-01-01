Menu

Pierre GAIGNARD

Lille

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GB & SMITH - 365 view evangelist for Databases

    Lille 2016 - maintenant • Competitive intelligence: Market analysis, database creation.
    • Customer Relationship Management
    • Prospect Research and Analysis
    • Négotiation
    • Partnership Management

  • Xi-BO 3D - Consultant

    2014 - 2014 XI-BO 3D is a high-tech company that provides 3D modeling and reverse engineering services.
    Thanks to its big R&D budget XI-BO 3D produces and sells its own 3D optical measurement equipment.

    Responsibilities :

    • Market research in China, U.S an EU.
    • New business opportunity identification and outreach strategy design.
    • Audit current sales organization, tools and procedures. Identify improvement possibilities and provide recommendations.
    • Project management analysis, problem identification and provide solutions.

  • Saber Astronautics - Business development

    2013 - 2013 Saber Astronautics is a research and development company dedicated to building cutting edge technology for both space and Earth-based applications.

    Responsibilities:

    • Aerospace specific market research,press release writing, Marketing campaign, Grant search and proposal writing (AUD 65k obtained).
    • websites Update, community manager for Saber Astronautics and Vostok space beer.
    • Actively networking for new sources of capital and devised a customer procurement strategy for new clients.
    • Implementation of Customer outreach strategy, sales planning, B2B sales.

  • La Taverne restaurant brasserie - Chargé de développement

    2011 - 2011 In that B2C business I implemented strategy in order to gain customers and their loyalty.

    Responsibilities:

    • Communication, flyers, community management. event organization.
    • Competitive intelligence: Market research, database creation.
    • Supplier sourcing and negotiation.

  • ECL (Rio Tinto Alcan) - Assistant multi-domaine

    besancon 2010 - 2010 During this internship I have assisted the Commercial and business development manager of ECL services Middle East in different tasks.

    Responsibilities:

    • Develop the sales of spare parts and services in the Middle East.
    • Import-Export.
    • Stock handling using SAP
    • Customer visits in Qatar, Bahreïn, Oman, Abou Dhabi, Dubaï.
    • Supplier sourcing and evaluation.

  • Nestle Waters - Assistant commercial

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2009 - 2009 During this internship I have assisted the Commercial and business development manager of ECL services Middle East in different tasks.

    Responsibilities:

    • Develop the sales of spare parts and services in the Middle East.
    • Import-Export.
    • Stock handling using SAP
    • Customer visits in Qatar, Bahreïn, Oman, Abou Dhabi, Dubaï.
    • Supplier sourcing and evaluation.
    .

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :