Pierre GAIGNARD

GB & SMITH
- 365 view evangelist for Databases
Lille
2016 - maintenant
• Competitive intelligence: Market analysis, database creation.
• Customer Relationship Management
• Prospect Research and Analysis
• Négotiation
• Partnership Management
Xi-BO 3D
- Consultant
2014 - 2014
XI-BO 3D is a high-tech company that provides 3D modeling and reverse engineering services.
Thanks to its big R&D budget XI-BO 3D produces and sells its own 3D optical measurement equipment.
Responsibilities :
• Market research in China, U.S an EU.
• New business opportunity identification and outreach strategy design.
• Audit current sales organization, tools and procedures. Identify improvement possibilities and provide recommendations.
• Project management analysis, problem identification and provide solutions.
Saber Astronautics
- Business development
2013 - 2013
Saber Astronautics is a research and development company dedicated to building cutting edge technology for both space and Earth-based applications.
Responsibilities:
• Aerospace specific market research,press release writing, Marketing campaign, Grant search and proposal writing (AUD 65k obtained).
• websites Update, community manager for Saber Astronautics and Vostok space beer.
• Actively networking for new sources of capital and devised a customer procurement strategy for new clients.
• Implementation of Customer outreach strategy, sales planning, B2B sales.
La Taverne restaurant brasserie
- Chargé de développement
2011 - 2011
In that B2C business I implemented strategy in order to gain customers and their loyalty.
Responsibilities:
• Communication, flyers, community management. event organization.
• Competitive intelligence: Market research, database creation.
• Supplier sourcing and negotiation.
ECL (Rio Tinto Alcan)
- Assistant multi-domaine
besancon
2010 - 2010
During this internship I have assisted the Commercial and business development manager of ECL services Middle East in different tasks.
Responsibilities:
• Develop the sales of spare parts and services in the Middle East.
• Import-Export.
• Stock handling using SAP
• Customer visits in Qatar, Bahreïn, Oman, Abou Dhabi, Dubaï.
• Supplier sourcing and evaluation.
Nestle Waters
- Assistant commercial
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2009 - 2009
