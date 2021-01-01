Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GAUBERT
Ajouter
Pierre GAUBERT
valence
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bio Partenaire
- Délégué Général
valence
2008 - maintenant
MFR de Divajeu
- Assistant approvisionnement local
2007 - 2007
COOPELDOS
- Assistant certifications
2006 - 2006
Coopérative costaricaine de cafés biologiques et équitables
Formations
ESE IER (Annecy)
Annecy
2004 - 2008
ESE IER (Ingénierie De L'Espace Rural)
Poisy
2004 - 2007
Réseau
Amélie MARTIN
Camille ANGLADA
Charlotte BRUN
Christophe BERTHELOT
Côme GÉRÔME
Dorothée CIPRI
Mathieu DELEUZE
Maxime HAVAS
Romain PERON
Vincent LLAURY
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z