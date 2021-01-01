Menu

Pierre GAUBERT

valence

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bio Partenaire - Délégué Général

    valence 2008 - maintenant

  • MFR de Divajeu - Assistant approvisionnement local

    2007 - 2007

  • COOPELDOS - Assistant certifications

    2006 - 2006 Coopérative costaricaine de cafés biologiques et équitables

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :